Fort Riley holiday tree lighting ceremony set for November 30

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
Fort Riley’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony takes place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Ware Parade Field, 500 Huebner Road.

Highlights of the event include a children’s choir from Fort Riley Child and Youth Services, the lighting of the 20-foot-tall tree and a visit from Santa Claus. Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, is scheduled to speak before the switch is flipped to light the tree, which stands in front of the Fort Riley post headquarters. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus indoors following the tree lighting. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be available.

The event is open to the public. Visitors who do not have a Department of Defense ID card can get a pass at the Visitor Control Center near the Henry Gate, Exit 301 off of I-70. Visitors can also apply for a pass online in advance at https://pass.aie.army.mil/Riley/.

