ACLU launches effort to inform Kansans with felony records of their voting rights

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
2 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines
Thousands of Kansans with felony records are eligible to vote, according to the ACLU of Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector
November 27, 2023

TOPEKA — A leading Kansas civil rights organization says an estimated 30,000 people living in the state should be informed they have the right to vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas launched a campaign to reach out to Kansans with felony records and encourage them to register to vote and to participate in local, state and national elections.

“Many Kansans don’t know their voting rights have been restored after they complete probation or parole, but the law is clear that they have the right to vote,” said Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Kansas. “We invite everyone in our state, including and especially election and corrections officials, to join us in this work to inform our fellow Kansans when they are eligible and how to register to vote.”

Kansas has more stringent voting restrictions than about half of the country, the ACLU said. In more than 20 states, including Indiana and Ohio, voting rights are only restricted while the person is incarcerated. In Maine, Vermont and Washington, D.C., people never lose the right to vote, even while in prison or jail.

In Kansan, individuals who complete their sentences and fulfill their incarceration and supervised release requirements — which can sometimes be a long and arduous process— have voting rights restored under statute.

Eliza Barr, executive director of Reaching Out from Within, an organization focused on rehabilitation and healing for people involved in the corrections system, said felony disenfranchisement laws are rooted in racism.  In a statement announcing the voting rights campaign in Kansas, Barr said the justice system disproportionately targets Black people, people of color and poorer citizens.

“Withholding access to vote – even if that’s just through voter confusion or lack of clarity – still prolongs punishment against those who have already served their sentence,” Barr said. “When Kansans have had their voting rights restored, we should be enthusiastically empowering them to register to vote if they wish to.”

“Anything short of proactively including system-impacted Kansans in the voting process contradicts what it means for us to be the Free State,” Barr said.

The ACLU’s current goal is to register a minimum of 2,400 eligible voters in Kansas.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous article
Z-96.3 The Lake Top 10 This Week – 11/20 – 11/26
Next article
3021: KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35

0
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – There's no telling what might happen when Kansas State and Iowa State get together on the football field, but this edition...

Kansas Defeats Cincinnati 49-16 for Eighth Win of Season

0

Kansas Takes on Cincinnati Saturday in Regular Season Finale

0

Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times

0

K-State Eclipses 100 points in Win over Central Arkansas

0

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.