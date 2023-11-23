K-State Eclipses 100 points in Win over Central Arkansas

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State broke the 100-point barrier at home for the first time since 2010, as the Wildcats saw four players score in double figures in a wire-to-wire 100-56 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night before a crowd of 8,980 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (4-2) scored 100 points in a game for the 40th time in school history, including the first time at home in nearly 13 years since a 100-76 win over North Florida on Dec. 31, 2010. It marked the second time hitting the 100-point mark under head coach Jerome Tang and the first since scoring a school-record 116 points at No. 6/6 Texas on Jan. 3, 2023.

On a night where no Wildcat player saw more than 26 minutes of action and 11 available players saw action, K-State remained unbeaten at home behind an all-around performance. The Wildcats connected on 50.7 percent (38-of-75) from the field, which included 10 3-point field goals and 52 points in the paint, while the defense held the Bears (1-5) to 27.9 percent (19-of-68) shooting.

The Wildcats grabbed 63 rebounds, including 26 on the offensive end which they converted into 34 second-chance points. It was the most rebounds in a game in more than 25 seasons since the team had 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Seven players had at least 4 rebounds in the game.

Junior Arthur Kaluma led four players in double figures with a season-high 20 points, connecting on 7-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Freshmen Dai Dai Ames and Macaleb Rich also hit double digits with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while senior David N’Guessan collected his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

K-State scored 10 of the first 11 points, holding Central Arkansas without a field goal for the first 5 minutes, then extended its lead to more than 20 points on a 16-2 run less 8 minutes into the game. The lead hit 30 points early in the second half and grew to as much as 45 in the waning minutes.

UCA got 36 of its 56 points from two players, as sophomore Carl Daughtery Jr. led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, to go with a team-high 7 rebounds, while freshman Tucker Anderson added 13 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State picked up right where it left off in The Bahamas, jumping out to a 10-1 advantage before Central Arkansas head coach Anthony Boone called his first timeout at the 15:38 mark. Junior Arthur Kaluma and senior David N’Guessan combined for the first 10 points, including a pair of dunks by Kaluma.

The Bears connected on their first field goal at the 15:17 mark after missing their first 10 attempts, but the Wildcats responded with 16 of the next 18 points, including 11 in a row, to take a 26-5 lead before Boone took his second timeout with 12:15 before halftime.

K-State continued to build its lead, pushing ahead by as many as 29 points, as 10 players saw action. The Wildcats connected on 51.4 percent (19-of-37) from the field in the first half, including 60.9 percent (14-of-23) inside the 3-point arc. Kaluma led all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while freshman Dai Dai Ames added 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The lead reached 30 points less than 5 minutes into the second half on a pair of free throws by Kaluma. The Wildcats then ran off 10 straight points, which included a pair of 3-pointers from senior Tylor Perry , to push the advantage to 74-38 near the midway point of the half.

The 100-point plateau grew closer after an alley-oop dunk by redshirt freshman Taj Manning – his first career points – gave K-State a 91-51 lead with 3:45 to play. Redshirt freshman Dorian Finister knocked down the Wildcats’ 10th 3-pointer of the night on the next play and was followed by free throws by sophomore Jerrell Colbert and freshman R.J. Jones . Freshman Macaleab Rich’s layup with 1:16 to play were the last of the night and enough to eclipse the 100-point mark.

HEAD COACH JEROME TANG

On Arthur Kaluma’s game in the early season…

“I think somebody asked about a game which he struggled with, and my answer was that he needed to buy in, and Arthur [Kaluma] is buying in. Today is one of those games where he could have easily tried to put up numbers, because he was more talented than the guys out there. I thought he played the game the right way. It looked really good. He had eight rebounds and 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover, so those are good. When turnovers have been an issue for me, he’s a really good passer. I think Arthur [Kaluma] can be a triple double guy. I’m looking forward to that part of his game growing, and him being able to take advantage of those opportunities.”

On focusing on rebounds…

“When you get that many rebounds, that means there’s a whole bunch of shots missed. I was very pleased with the 26 offensive rebounds and the 34 second-chance points. Early in the year we were getting offensive rebounds but wouldn’t get the paycheck. Now we’re starting to get the paycheck. I think that we can be even more productive off of our offensive rebounding moving forward. That means we got guys who are paying attention. We chart every guy and every play, whether they go or block out, all those numbers are increasing. Over the next couple of weeks, I expect us to make another big jump.”

On the freshmen’s growth process…

“It’s really exciting to see. Seeing Dai Dai [Ames] against Providence, and then not getting to see him against Miami. Tonight, you get to see him in a situation where he gets to show more things that he can do, like his assist-to-turnover (ratio). He had a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover (ratio) tonight, and I thought he made some point guard plays that don’t show up in the stat sheet. Getting guys in position and talking more. For RJ [Jones] there’s still a breakout for RJ to come. His defense has improved so we can trust them up there more. Macaleab Rich is just a freak, and when you saw him compete against Miami, you see that he’s willing to compete at a level that gives you a chance against a team like that. Now we can get him out there against some teams that allow him to show some of the gifts that he has, just his competitiveness and toughness. I like what I’m seeing from them and there’s a reason why we recruited them.”

TEAM NOTES

K-State (4-2) moved to 3-0 at home with a 100-56 win over Central Arkansas.

K-State has won 12 straight at home at non-conference play since 2021-22.

K-State is now 175-55 in non-conference play since 2006-07.

K-State is now 122-12 at home in non-conference play since 2006-07.

K-State eclipsed the 100-point barrier for the 40th time in school history and the first time at home since scoring 100 points vs. North Florida on Dec. 31, 2010… It was the second time posting 100 points under head coach Jerome Tang and first since scoring a school-record 116 points at Texas on Jan. 3, 2023.

time in school history and the first time at home since scoring 100 points vs. North Florida on Dec. 31, 2010… It was the second time posting 100 points under head coach and first since scoring a school-record 116 points at Texas on Jan. 3, 2023. K-State’s 63 rebounds were the most in a game since posting 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997.

K-State scored its 100 points on 50.7 percent (38-of-75) shooting, including 34.5 percent (10-of-29) from 3-point range, and 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from the free throw line.

The Wildcats held advantage in points off turnovers (14-7), points in the paint (52-12), second-chance points (34-5), fast break points (16-12) and bench points (52-10).

K-State has now had double-digit 3-pointers in 3 of 6 games.

K-State held a 63-28 advantage on the glass, including 26 on the offensive end… The Wildcats converted those 26 offensive boards into a 34-5 advantage in second-chance points.

The 26 offensive rebounds were the most since posting 29 vs. North Florida on Nov. 18, 2012.

K-State dished out 21 assists on its 38 made field goals.

K-State started a lineup of senior Tylor Perry , junior Cam Carter , junior Arthur Kaluma , senior David N’Guessan and senior Will McNair Jr. … It marked the fourth time using this lineup, including the third straight game… Carter has now started all 42 games in his K-State career… Carter, N’Guessan and Perry have started all 6 games… Kaluma and McNair earned their fourth starts of the season.

PLAYER NOTES

Four Wildcats scored in double figures led by a season-high 20 points from junior Arthur Kaluma, hitting on 7-of-11 field goals… Freshmen Dai Dai Ames (14 points) and Macaleab Rich (13 points) also registered double digits, including the first by Rich… Junior David N'Guessan posted his second double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

, hitting on 7-of-11 field goals… Freshmen (14 points) and (13 points) also registered double digits, including the first by Rich… Junior posted his second double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. K-State is now 16-5 under Jerome Tang when four or more players score in double figures.

when four or more players score in double figures. Kaluma posted his fifth career 20-point game, including his first as a Wildcat, with 20 points on 7-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 free throws… He now has scored in double figures in 44 career games, including 4 times at K-State.

N’Guessan registered his second career double-double with 11 points and a career-tying 11 rebounds in 22 minutes… He has 14 career double-digit scoring games, including 3 this season.

Ames scored a season-high 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, in a team-high 26 minutes… He has now scored double figures in 3 games.

Rich registered his first career double-digit scoring game with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting with 8 rebounds in just under 18 minutes of action.

Redshirt freshman Taj Manning scored his first career points with a dunk in the second half.

UP NEXT

K-State continues its 4-game homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 28, as the Wildcats play host to Oral Roberts (2-3) at 7 p.m., CT. Tickets are still available at kstatesports.com/tickets.