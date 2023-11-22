K-State Agriculture Today: 1566 – Ag Law and Taxes…Controlling Lice in Cattle Herds

Filing Taxes and Holdover Tenancy

Lice in Cattle Herds

Options for Open Cattle

00:01:05 – Filing Taxes and Holdover Tenancy: Starting today’s show is K-State and Washburn law professor, Roger McEowen, with why people need to make sure their tax returns are getting filed. He also shares a case as an example of when there is no holdover tenancy.

00:12:05 – Lice in Cattle Herds: K-State veterinarian Gregg Hanzlicek continues the show reminding cattle producers to keep in mind that their livestock might need to be treated for lice.

00:23:05 – Options for Open Cattle: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show with a conversation between Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Bob Weaber about whether to keep and feed, sell or rebreed open cows.

