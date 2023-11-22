K-State Agriculture Today: 1566 – Ag Law and Taxes…Controlling Lice in Cattle Herds

  • Filing Taxes and Holdover Tenancy
  • Lice in Cattle Herds
  • Options for Open Cattle

 

00:01:05 – Filing Taxes and Holdover Tenancy: Starting today’s show is K-State and Washburn law professor, Roger McEowen, with why people need to make sure their tax returns are getting filed. He also shares a case as an example of when there is no holdover tenancy.

Washburnlaw.edu/WALTR

Roger on AgManager

 

00:12:05 – Lice in Cattle Herds: K-State veterinarian Gregg Hanzlicek continues the show reminding cattle producers to keep in mind that their livestock might need to be treated for lice.

Tax Strategies for Midwestern Farm and Ranch Women

 

00:23:05 – Options for Open Cattle: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show with a conversation between Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Bob Weaber about whether to keep and feed, sell or rebreed open cows.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

Agriculture Today will be back on November 27.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

