Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The first-ever meeting between Kansas and Cincinnati as Big 12 Conference foes will take place at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN2, the league announced Sunday morning.

This will the third all-time meeting between the Jayhawks and Bearcats and first since Cincinnati joined the Big 12 on July 1, 2023. Kansas and Cincinnati split a home-and-home non-conference series in the mid-1990’s, with Kansas winning 23-18 in Lawrence in 1995, before the Bearcats claimed a 34-7 victory on their home field in 1997.

The 6:30 p.m. kickoff marks the fifth night game of the season for Kansas and the second time this season that the Jayhawks have played on ESPN2. Kansas defeated Illinois 34-23 on Sept. 8, moving to 2-3 in games played on ESPN2 under coach Lance Leipold.

Kansas fell to 7-4 on the year and 4-4 in Big 12 play following a 31-27 defeat against Kansas State on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence. The Jayhawks have already secured the program’s first winning season since 2008 and qualified for a bowl game for a second-consecutive season.

Cincinnati dropped a 42-21 decision at West Virginia on Saturday as the Bearcats fell to 3-8 (1-7 Big 12) in their first season in the conference.

Previous article
No. 23 Kansas State Edges Kansas 31-27
Next article
K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
