K-State Agriculture Today: 1563 – Grain Market Outlook…Below Average Temperatures

Grain Market Movement

How the Swine Industry has Changed

Cooling Down

00:01:05 – How the Grain Market Moved: K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, kicks off today’s show with a grain market outlook. He says where harvest is for Kansas and how last week’s crop production report has impacted the markets this week.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – How the Swine Industry has Changed: Keeping the show going is the keynote speaker at K-State’s Swine Day, Wayne Cast, as he discusses how he has seen the swine industry change in his life and career as a swine nutritionist.

Swine Day Report

00:23:05 – Cooling Down: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, finishes the show with a weather update. He says that people in Kansas should be starting to feel cooler temperatures.

