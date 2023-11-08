Mid Continent League All-League Volleyball Teams Announced

The Mid Continent League today announced their all-league team selections.
FIRST TEAM
Emily Bainter – Hoxie – Junior
Hallie Brooks – Norton – Junior
Camryn Hutchinson – Smith Center – Senior
Josey Kennedy – Hoxie – Senior
Gracie Kirchhoff – Smith Center – Senior
Jenessa Ruder – Norton – Senior
SECOND TEAM
Dakota Kattenberg – Smith Center – Senior
Brooke Koenigsman – TMP – Junior
Jaden Ney – Russell – Junior
Tinley Rentschler – Smith Center – Senior
Kinley Rogers – Hoxie – Senior
Macy Wente – Hoxie – Junior
THIRD TEAM
KcAnna Keiswetter – Norton – Junior
Marissa Myers – Russell – Senior
Natalee North – Ellis – Junior
Dani Shubert – Trego – Junior
Sara Whitney – Plainville – Senior
Shyanne Yost – TMP – Junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Jade Beckman – Oakley – Sophomore
Brooke Birney – Russell – Senior
Kelvie Reeves – Russell – Junior
Taylor Seibel – Ellis – Senior
Jenna Storz – Phillipsburg – Junior
Mireya Villa – Hoxie – Senior