K-State Agriculture Today: 1556 – Agricultural Law Update…Controlling Mustard Plants

Agricultural Law and Tax Update

Mustard Weeds

Deciding to Keep or Buy Replacement Heifers

00:01:05 – Agricultural Law and Tax Update: Beginning today’s show is K-State law professor, Roger McEowen, discussing a variety of topics that could be impactful for producers. He covers buying farmland with a growing crop, what is livestock, a veterinarian’s lien and Employee Retention Credit this week.

Washburnlaw.edu/WALTR

Ag Law and Tax Topics – Miscellaneous Topics

Reporting of Beneficial Ownership Information; Employee Retention Credit…a Farm Lease

00:12:05 – Mustard Weeds: Weed specialist at K-State, Sarah Lancaster, keeps the show going with information about mustard weeds and how they can be controlled.

Control of Mustards in Wheat – Timely Treatment is Important

Subscribe to Agronomy eUpdate

00:23:05 – Deciding to Keep or Buy Replacement Heifers: K-State’s Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show. This week Brad White, Dustin Pendell and Phillip Lancaster talk about differences between raising and purchasing replacement heifers.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

