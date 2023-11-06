K-State Agriculture Today: 1554 – Livestock Market…Trout Season

Cattle and Hog Market Update

International Agronomy Lecturer: Mark Farrell

Trout Fishing Season

00:01:05 – Cattle and Hog Market Update: Beginning today’s show is Iowa State University livestock economist Lee Schulz with a livestock market update. He explains how the cattle and hog markets are doing and ag trade for different states.

State Agricultural Trade Data

00:12:05 – International Agronomy Lecturer: Mark Farrell: K-State’s Chuck Rice and visiting lecturer Mark Farrell continue the show as Mark discusses what Australia is doing with regenerative agriculture and the difficulties they are facing that are similar to the United States.

Mark Farrell

Chuck and Sure Rice International Agronomy Lectureship

00:23:05 – Trout Fishing Season: A conversation about trout fishing rounds out today’s show. K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, Joe Gerken, explains what has changed about the trout fishing season and why.

KDWP

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

