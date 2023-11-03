K-State Agriculture Today: 1553 – Headlines in the Grain Market…Drying Out

Grain Market Headlines

October Statewide

Warmer Next Week

00:01:05 – Grain Market Headlines: K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, starts today’s show with a grain market update. He also explains some of the current market headlines he is seeing.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – October Statewide: Continuing the show is Ernie Minton, dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture, as he discusses his October Statewide. Stories this month include nanotechnology, remote working, hall of fame inductees, an upcoming conference and a College of Agriculture ranking.

Link to subscribe to Statewide newsletter

Kansas Forest’s WRAP

00:23:05 – Warmer Next Week: A weather update with K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond wraps up this week’s shows. He says a lot of Kansas got rain this past week but likely won’t see any in this coming week.

