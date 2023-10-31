Gengler Steps Aside as St. John’s/Tipton Football Coach

Dusty Deines
By Dusty Deines
1 min.
HomeFootball Headlines

After five seasons at the helm, St. John’s/Tipton football coach Dean Gengler has made the decision to step away from the Blujay program effective at the close of the 2023 season.

Gengler spent a season as an assistant coach with the Blujays in 2018 before taking over the head coaching job in 2019.  He compiled a 26-21 record in his five years as the leader of the program.  Gengler had his best seasons overall in 2019 and 2020, going 7-3 with a win over Onaga in the first round of the playoffs each season before bowing out in the second round to solid TVL teams in Axtell and Frankfort.  In 2021, the Blujays were 4-5, but bounced back with a 6-3 season in 2022.  Dealing with injuries from the start of the season and through the end of it in 2023, the Blujays struggled to a 2-7 record this season.

Despite a tough ending to his time, Gengler noted that the decision to step aside was his own.

For more from Gengler about his decision and about the Blujays season as a whole, catch our Locker Room Chats on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com on Thursday night around 5:15.

What direction St. John’s/Tipton will take from here at the head coaching position for high school football is not known at the time.  We will continue to follow that part of the story at KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 “The Lake” Sports.

Previous article
The Sports Ticket 10-31-23 RANGERS WIN-VB STATE TEAMS-MNF-CHIEFS ARE OK-KSU SUSPENSION-HARDEN
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Teams Announced

0
The Twin Valley League today announced selections for the All-League teams. First Team SCHOOL GRADE NUMBER NAME POSITION Centralia 11 5 Oen Deters OH Clifton-Clyde 12 13 Shea Wurtz MH Clifton-Clyde 10 1 Sevy Wurtz OH/S Doniphan West 11 21 Katie Johnson MB Frankfort 12 22 Hattie Gros MB Frankfort 12 12 Emma Hardwick OH Hanover 12 2 Tessa Lohse L, OH Hanover 11 20 Anna Jueneman M, OH Linn 9 6 Gretchen Bott S,...

Chiefs Fall to Broncos, 24-9, on Sunday Afternoon

0

KVA Announces 2023 State All Tournament Teams

0

Sporting earns emphatic 4-1 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of First Round series

0

‘This is the best game we’ve played this season’: Broncos’ opportunistic defense shuts down Kansas City in 24-9 victory

0

Kansas Drops Maui Strong Exhibition Contest Versus Illinois

0

Free Throw Procedures and Foul Administration Amended For 2023-2024 Season

0

Jayhawks to Travel to Illinois for Maui Strong Exhibition Game

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.