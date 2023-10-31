Gengler Steps Aside as St. John’s/Tipton Football Coach

After five seasons at the helm, St. John’s/Tipton football coach Dean Gengler has made the decision to step away from the Blujay program effective at the close of the 2023 season.

Gengler spent a season as an assistant coach with the Blujays in 2018 before taking over the head coaching job in 2019. He compiled a 26-21 record in his five years as the leader of the program. Gengler had his best seasons overall in 2019 and 2020, going 7-3 with a win over Onaga in the first round of the playoffs each season before bowing out in the second round to solid TVL teams in Axtell and Frankfort. In 2021, the Blujays were 4-5, but bounced back with a 6-3 season in 2022. Dealing with injuries from the start of the season and through the end of it in 2023, the Blujays struggled to a 2-7 record this season.

Despite a tough ending to his time, Gengler noted that the decision to step aside was his own.

For more from Gengler about his decision and about the Blujays season as a whole, catch our Locker Room Chats on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com on Thursday night around 5:15.

What direction St. John’s/Tipton will take from here at the head coaching position for high school football is not known at the time. We will continue to follow that part of the story at KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 “The Lake” Sports.