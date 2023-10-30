Mental Health First Aid Class Offered At CMH Healthcare South Plaza

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
MARYSVILLE ­– Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) and Pawnee Mental Health Services are collaborating to provide “Mental Health First Aid” classes free to the public. The first class will be on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, from 8:30 am – 5 pm at the CMH South Plaza Conference Room. Lunch will be provided.

Mental Health First Aid is a public education program from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. The eight-hour training teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. This class provides the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use problem, and help connect them to the appropriate care. Learners will receive their training in instructor-led, in-person class, and will also have access to an online participant training portal.

Pawnee Mental Health will be providing the training through a grant they received. “We want to make Mental Health First Aid as common as CPR class,” said Michelle Naillieux, Learning & Development Coordinator, Pawnee Mental Health Services. “Anyone in the community can take these classes, and we hope to have representation among a variety of business industries and community populations so that people from all walks of life are trained on how to respond in a mental health crisis, and/or intervene early before a situation escalates to that point.”

Additional classes are being planned. CMH and PMHS hope to offer the training once a month for the next several months, depending on community interest. Classes can have anywhere from five to thirty participants per session.

To attend the class, interested persons need to register in advance. To register or for more information, call Ashley Kracht, CMH public relations director, at 785-562-4379, or email ackracht@cmhcare.org. Participants must submit their name and email address, and will receive registration details via email following enrollment. Deadline for participation in the Nov. 10 class will be Friday, Nov. 3, or when the class is full.

