Sporting secures home playoff match with dominant 3-1 win over Minnesota

Orchestrating Sporting’s unlikely climb into the playoffs is Manager Peter Vermes, who on Saturday took sole possession of third place in MLS history with his 195th regular season coaching win. He has also become one of four head coaches in league annals to make 11 playoff appearances—and the only one to do so with a single club.

Vermes deployed a strong lineup that featured two changes from a 3-2 win at Real Salt Lake on Oct. 7 as Walter and center back Andreu Fontas returned to the fray, replacing Robert Voloder and Felipe Gutierrez, respectively. Veteran goalkeeper Tim Melia hit major milestones by making his 250th career appearance in MLS competitions and claiming his 100th regular season victory, while forward Daniel Salloi—who assisted Sporting’s first two goals—reached a similar juncture by playing his 250th professional match.

The early stages dripped with palpable tension as both teams traded long-range efforts inside the first quarter-hour. Minnesota talisman Emanuel Reynoso forced Melia into a smart diving save, unleashing a strike that caromed off defender Dany Rosero, before Sporting’s Nemanja Radoja had a deflected blast of his own dip marginally over the crossbar. Salloi and Erik Thommy combined brilliantly shortly thereafter, the former clipping a delectable scoop pass into the path of the latter before Thommy’s shot under duress dragged a foot wide from a tight angle.

Sporting seized control by serving the home crowd an emphatic double-dose of euphoria near the half-hour mark. Receiving a pass from Salloi on the right wing, Russell drew first blood with a vintage bit of Scottish showmanship by driving at his defender, cutting centrally into the box and curling a left-footed strike into the far corner. The Sporting skipper has now scored in three consecutive MLS appearances—his first such streak in two years—and his 11 regular season goals during the month of October are the most in club history.

Brimming with momentum and backed by the raucous Children’s Mercy Park faithful, Sporting landed another haymaker in the 31st minute. Isolated on the left channel, Salloi created separation from his marker by striding down the touchline and whipping a delicious cross into the six-yard area for an unmarked Walter to steer into the back of the net. The Frenchman’s sixth career MLS goal gave Salloi two assists on the night and the fourth multi-assist game of his MLS career. Salloi now has 77 goal contributions (45 goals, 32 assists) in MLS regular season play, tying Davy Arnaud for fifth most in Sporting history.

Shaken and stirred, Minnesota launched a feeble bid at grabbing a goal back on the cusp of halftime, but Teemu Pukki’s attempt at the top of the box lacked the pace and direction to beat Melia. The Loons had another effort go begging in the 62nd minute when Reynoso’s 25-yard drive narrowly missed the target.

The hosts were vastly superior over the course of the game and almost went ahead 3-0 in the 65th minute. Breakout right back Jake Davis—who on Saturday became the fourth player in club history to play 2,000 minutes in a regular season before the age of 22—pinged an incisive path to the feet of Russell, who drove goalward and sent a venomous curler inches wide.