In a Facebook post on Monday, the Marysville Police Department announced that officers had seized 22 “dirty 30” Fentanyl pills during an overnight welfare check.

Along with the Fentanyl pills, powder Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Xanax and Ecstasy pills were also seized.

The Marysville Police Department says that Fentanyl isn’t prevalent in the community, but that the drug is present in the city. They wanted the public to be aware.