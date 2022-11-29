KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Leipold Signs New Contract With Kansas Through 2029 Season

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Tuesday that National Coach of the Year candidate Lance Leipold has signed a new contract with the Jayhawks.

The new contract, which can be viewed here, keeps Leipold under contract through the 2029 season.

The six-time national champion and fastest coach in NCAA history to reach 100 wins, Leipold’s impact at Kansas has already been felt in meteoric fashion. In just 24 games as the leader of the Kansas Football program, Leipold has already:

  • Led Kansas to its first Big 12 road win in 13 seasons
  • Secured bowl eligibility for the Jayhawks for the first time since 2008
  • Engineered the first 5-0 start by Kansas since 2009
  • Put Kansas in the national spotlight by hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time in program history
  • Guided the Jayhawks to their first national ranking in 675 weeks
  • Coached Kansas to its first ever wins at Texas and West Virginia
  • Ended a streak of 44 consecutive losses to ranked teams with a win over No. 19 Oklahoma State
  • Played in front of three sellout crowds in 2022 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

“We are thrilled that Coach Leipold will be leading our football program for years to come. Since joining us in Lawrence, Coach Leipold has confirmed that he is among the nation’s best coaches, program builders and leaders, and he is clearly equipped to succeed in the new world of college athletics. Additionally, Coach Leipold has shown tremendous commitment to the university and the community beyond football, and he recognizes the special role his team can play in our academic mission, student recruitment and alumni engagement. For all these reasons, he is exactly the right fit for KU, and we look forward to seeing him in Crimson and Blue in the years ahead.”– Chancellor Douglas Girod

“When we hired Lance Leipold 19 months ago, we were confident we had found the ideal fit for KU and that has been reinforced every single day since his arrival. In short order, Lance and his family have engrained themselves in the Lawrence community and have made an impact that extends far beyond the football program, to the broader University and Lawrence communities. This new contract, along with the upcoming investment in our facilities, are a direct reflection of our profound commitment to building a first-class football program – one that will be a point of pride for all Jayhawks for years to come. We are thankful for our fan and alumni support this fall and, looking ahead, will challenge them to join us in our ambitious pursuits, starting by attending our bowl game and purchasing season tickets for the 2023 season.” – Director of Athletics Travis Goff

“I am very thankful for Chancellor Girod and Travis Goff and their commitment to this program and our entire staff. My wife Kelly and I couldn’t be more excited to know we are going to be staying in Lawrence for a very long time. We have said from the start how happy we are here, and that we plan on being here for a very long time. Since the moment we arrived, we have been welcomed and accepted by the Lawrence and KU communities, and we are very grateful. We are very proud of the progress the program has made over the last 18 months and even more excited about what the future holds as we continue to build a program that will make Jayhawk fans everywhere proud.” – Head Football Coach Lance Leipold

Fans can continue supporting Leipold and the Jayhawks by securing their 2023 season tickets now by clicking here and placing a $100 deposit per account. Fans can also join the Jayhawks during bowl season by filling out a Kansas Football bowl ticket request by clicking here.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

