KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Jayhawks to Face Blue Devils in Champions Classic

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its 12th State Farm Champions Classic, No. 5 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 7 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will start at 8:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.

TipOff

  • Kansas is 6-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke is 7-4 in the Champions Classic, while Kentucky is 5-6 and Michigan State is 4-7.
  • Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,359 victories. The Champions Classic field has three of the top five all-time wins leaders with No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky at 2,355 and No. 4 Duke at 2,248. Michigan State is No. 23 at 1,791.
  • Duke leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic.
  • Having won its final 11 games en route to the 2022 NCAA Championship, Kansas has the longest win streak in NCAA Division I at 13 games. Xavier (7) is next followed by Bellamine (4). It is the 17th time in the Bill Self era KU has amassed a win streak of 10 or more games.
  • Through two games, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 13.00. Harris, who led the Big 12 and was 14th nationally last year in the stat, has 13 assists and one turnover this season.
  • KU returned two starters and seven letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title, its sixth overall and fourth in NCAA history.
  • Through two games, preseason All-America forward Jalen Wilson is averaging a double-double with 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to host Southern Utah on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.

120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on FOX
Chiefs Defeat Jaguars, 27-17, Behind Patrick Mahomes’ Four Touchdown Passes
Derek Nester
https://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

