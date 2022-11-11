KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Senator Jerry Moran Issues Statement On Veterans Day

By: Derek Nester

Date:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – today released the following statement in observance of Veterans Day:

“Each Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served our country, protecting the freedoms and blessings we enjoy today. There is no group of Americans I hold in higher regard than our nation’s veterans, and I take seriously the responsibility of advocating for and serving them as lead Republican on the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

“It is always an honor to speak with and learn from our nation’s veterans, and I have had the privilege of meeting with many Kansas Honor Flights during their trips to Washington, D.C. These men and women never cease to inspire me, and I am always reminded of the dedication, selflessness and love for country exemplified by America’s veterans.

“To all who have served, thank you. Our country owes you a great debt.”

