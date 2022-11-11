Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/7/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 10/31/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For October 2022 Sales Tax

$78,046.67-Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6784

TreanorHL, Lawrence, KS

For Architecture Services

$7,650.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6785

GlaxoSmithKline

For Flu Vaccines

$17,221.98-Health Fund-P.O. #6738

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Paul Broxterman – reimbursement $224.56

Evergy – 2 lift stations $131.53

Anthony Oller – contract services $225.00

Linda Weber – wages & reimbursement $211.61

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Nemaha/Marshall Electric, Axtell, KS

For move utility poles for bridge projects

$2,265.87-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109388

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He contacted Gage County to set up a time to attend their supervisor meeting to discuss the bridge in Oketo township. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and commissioner Fritz Blaske will attend the Gage County supervisor’s meeting on November 29.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla will coordinate with Inline and Hanover Electric for the removal of the generator from the health building and the demolition of the property.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Nothing pending at this time. Mr. Brinegar and County Clerk will get started on the renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization program and the implementation of the Infill Housing Program.

The Board took some time to discuss the balance of the ARPA funds and how these dollars might be spent. There is a little over $1,300,000 remaining in the account. The Board discussed allocating some to the proposed jail project, some to the construction of the health department, some for childcare and some for housing.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board again. The Health Department has received a grant to pay for parking and sidewalk at the location of the new construction. Cheryl gave an October update which included dispensing 1,774 flu shots and 486 Covid shots. The recent National Take it Back day produced 125# of meds to be disposed of.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla asked the Board to consider letting the health department close for a day to allow for team building/bonding. They have picked a date of December 15. No decision was made at this time.

The floor plan for the new health department was discussed.

Ellen Barber with Partnership 4 Growth joined the meeting to hear the ARPA funds discussion. This discussion was done earlier but they informed her that the Board is considering allocating $100,000 for childcare and $100,000 for housing.

Dave Stump addressed the Board regarding the proposed jail. He feels that building at the remote location is a good decision but feels with the instability of everything right now, now sure this is the right time to build. He acknowledged the need for a new facility. Commissioner Bramhall stated concerns that if we keep waiting then the cost will just continue to increase.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – evaluations with just the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

The Board will discuss the cost of living adjustments for 2023 at next weeks meeting.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:24 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.