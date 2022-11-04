KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District Court by Judge Steve A. Stockard on one felony count of attempted making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program. Duncan was sentenced to pay $2,547.16 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program, and to serve 12 months of supervised probation. Duncan pleaded guilty to the charge on September 7, 2022.

An investigation found that Duncan, a Medicaid beneficiary, attempted to falsely bill the Medicaid program on behalf of her three sons who served as her personal care attendants. An investigation determined that Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while her sons were incarcerated in the Labette County jail and not able to provide care.

The case was part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest,” a cooperative effort between the attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Inspector General to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for personal care services provided in Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes. This sentencing brings to a close the latest case in this joint effort to crack down on those who take advantage of these federal- and state-administered healthcare programs.

Other investigations are ongoing. The cases are being jointly investigated by federal and state authorities and prosecuted by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case against Duncan.

In a second, unrelated case, Lacinda Morris, 32, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday by Judge Stockard to pay $9,452.60 in restitution, to serve 18 months supervised probation with community corrections, and attend in-patient substance abuse treatment. She pled guilty on August 18, 2022, to one felony count of making a false claim to the Kansas Medicaid program and one count of forgery.

Investigators determined that Morris was working as a personal care attendant for her mother, a Medicaid beneficiary. While her mother was incarcerated, Morris submitted time sheets for payment from the Medicaid program as if she was providing care for her mother at the time.

The case was also prosecuted by Kemple of Schmidt’s office.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
Next article
November 4th
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

November 4th

Sunflower State Radio -
Getting you prepped for Playoff football tonight!

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...

Funding Announced To Expand Broadband Access In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today $15.7 million will...

Kansas Volleyball Association 2022 All-State Teams Announced

Derek Nester -
November 2, 2022, Topeka, KS – The Kansas Volleyball...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.