College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Wilson and Dick Lead KU to 94-63 Win Versus Pitt State

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind 23 points from redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson and 20 from freshman Gradey Dick, No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 94-63 exhibition win against Pittsburg State Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse.

It was less than a stellar start to the first half for the Jayhawks as the Gorillas stormed out the gate with a 12-0 run after tip. A steal from senior Kevin McCullar Jr. sparked a Kansas run allowing the Jayhawks to lead for the first time at 27-26. From there, the lead changed twice with the Jayhawks pulling away and taking a 39-34 halftime advantage. McCullar was the only other Jayhawk in double figures with 13 points for the contest.

In the second half, the Jayhawks added to their lead going on a 15-2 run to start the period. Wilson scored 13 of his 23 in the opening half, while Dick had 13 second-half points, which included a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range.

As a team, Kansas shot 55.7 percent (39-of-70) from the floor and 40 percent (8-of-20) from beyond the arc, while holding Pittsburg State to 42.1 percent (24-of-57) from the floor. The Jayhawks dominated inside outscoring the Gorillas 62-22 in points in the paint. KU forced 19 steals and scored 22 fast break points for the contest.

The night began with a moment of silence for remembering former Kansas forward Gethro Muscadin who passed away on Monday, Oct. 31.

The next video was a montage and banner unveiling that was dedicated to head coach Bill Self and his father, Bill Self Sr., who passed away late last year. The banner revealed part of a phrase that Self’s father used to tell him and his siblings while growing up and one that was embodied by the 2021-22 teams’ journey to the NCAA Championships, “Just Load the Wagon.”

UP NEXT

Kansas will open the 2022-23 regular season facing off against Omaha Monday, Nov. 7, in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW. Kansas has won a mindboggling 49-straight home openers dating back to the 1973-74 season, including 19-0 under Self.

M&M Tire Road Trip Canton, KS
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

