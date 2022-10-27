KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

KCC verifies Empire’s Transmission Delivery Charge increase

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – This morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) concurred with a KCC staff audit verifying that Empire District Electric (Liberty) raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge (TDC) to cover the increasing costs of providing service. The increase to customer bills of $0.64 per month, based on average monthly usage, became effective on August 1 subject to refund while the Commission conducted its review. Kansas law authorizes electric utilities regulated by the KCC to recover costs associated with the delivery of electricity through a separate transmission delivery charge (TDC) on monthly customer bills.

The Commission’s audit verified Empire’s TDC expense of $3.3 million, which represents an increase of $118,159 compared to last year.  Generally the KCC has jurisdiction over Empire’s rates and terms of service. However, a regulated electric utility is statutorily authorized to adjust its Transmission Delivery Charge due to changes in cost under K.S.A. 66-1237(c). As such, the Commission has no discretion and must accept the proposed change on a subject to refund basis within 30 days of the application. If irregularities are later found, the Commission can order changes, including refunds.

Empire’s Kansas service area includes Labette and Cherokee counties.

Today’s order is available here.

A recording of today’s Business Meeting featuring comments by Commissioners on this order, is available on the KCC YouTube channel.

Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
KDA Hosts Beefmaster Trade Team
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

