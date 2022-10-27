Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 10/27

- Advertisement -

8-Man Division I

Burlingame 52, Flinthills 6

Chase Co. 54, Sedan 6

Ell-Saline vs. Hoxie – Fri. 7 PM

Hill City 50, Washington County 0

Little River 60, Argonia-Attica 12

Lyndon 42, West Elk 38

Macksville 54, South Gray 6

Madison 56, Oswego 32

Meade 65, Ness City 8

Moundridge 48, Central Burden 44

Quinter 28, Clifton-Clyde 22

Rawlins Co. 48, Lincoln 0

South Sumner Co. 46, Herington 0

WaKeeney-Trego 50, Sublette 26

Wichita Co. 66, La Crosse 0

Wichita Independent vs. Goessel – Fri. 7 PM

8-Man Division II

Axtell 68, Pike Valley 8

Bucklin 32, Stafford 30

Canton-Galva vs. St. Paul – Fri 6 PM

Central Christian 52, Marmaton Valley 6

Colony-Crest 60, Norwich 40

Dighton 51, South Central 0

Frankfort 48, St. John’s/Tipton 28

Hanover 62, Lakeside 14

Hodgeman Co. 58, South Barber 28

Lebo 58, Rural Vista 0

Minneola 68, Kinsley 50

Osborne 56, Linn 6

Sylvan-Lucas vs. St. Francis – Fri. 6 PM

Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 0

Victoria 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Wallace Co. 48, Central Plains 0

1A

Centralia vs. McLouth – Fri. 7 PM

Conway Springs (Bye)

Erie vs. Pleasanton – Fri. 7 PM

Inman 36, Ellis 7

Jayhawk-Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 0

Jeff Co. North 64, Riverside 22

Marion vs. Sacred Heart – Fri. 7 PM

Oakley vs. Medicine Lodge – Fri. 6 PM

Olpe 70, Uniontown 8

Plainville vs. Hutchison Trinity – Fri. 7 PM

Sedgwick 49, Valley Heights 22

Smith Center vs. Whitewater-Remington – Fri. 7 PM

St. Mary’s vs. Jackson Heights – Fri. 7 PM

St. Mary’s-Colgan 56, Central Heights 0

Troy vs. Mission Valley – Fri. 6 PM

Wabaunsee 54, Belle Plaine 13

2A

Osage City 50, Riverton 14

Humboldt 59, Cherryvale 13

Nemaha Central 74, Pleasant Ridge 6

All other games Friday