KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

High School Sports

Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 10/27

By: Derek Nester

Date:

8-Man Division I
Burlingame 52, Flinthills 6
Chase Co. 54, Sedan 6
Ell-Saline vs. Hoxie – Fri. 7 PM
Hill City 50, Washington County 0
Little River 60, Argonia-Attica 12
Lyndon 42, West Elk 38
Macksville 54, South Gray 6
Madison 56, Oswego 32
Meade 65, Ness City 8
Moundridge 48, Central Burden 44
Quinter 28, Clifton-Clyde 22
Rawlins Co. 48, Lincoln 0
South Sumner Co. 46, Herington 0
WaKeeney-Trego 50, Sublette 26
Wichita Co. 66, La Crosse 0
Wichita Independent vs. Goessel – Fri. 7 PM

8-Man Division II
Axtell 68, Pike Valley 8
Bucklin 32, Stafford 30
Canton-Galva vs. St. Paul – Fri 6 PM
Central Christian 52, Marmaton Valley 6
Colony-Crest 60, Norwich 40
Dighton 51, South Central 0
Frankfort 48, St. John’s/Tipton 28
Hanover 62, Lakeside 14
Hodgeman Co. 58, South Barber 28
Lebo 58, Rural Vista 0
Minneola 68, Kinsley 50
Osborne 56, Linn 6
Sylvan-Lucas vs. St. Francis – Fri. 6 PM
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 0
Victoria 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wallace Co. 48, Central Plains 0

1A
Centralia vs. McLouth – Fri. 7 PM
Conway Springs (Bye)
Erie vs. Pleasanton – Fri. 7 PM
Inman 36, Ellis 7
Jayhawk-Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 0
Jeff Co. North 64, Riverside 22
Marion vs. Sacred Heart – Fri. 7 PM
Oakley vs. Medicine Lodge – Fri. 6 PM
Olpe 70, Uniontown 8
Plainville vs. Hutchison Trinity – Fri. 7 PM
Sedgwick 49, Valley Heights 22
Smith Center vs. Whitewater-Remington – Fri. 7 PM
St. Mary’s vs. Jackson Heights – Fri. 7 PM
St. Mary’s-Colgan 56, Central Heights 0
Troy vs. Mission Valley – Fri. 6 PM
Wabaunsee 54, Belle Plaine 13

2A
Osage City 50, Riverton 14
Humboldt 59, Cherryvale 13
Nemaha Central 74, Pleasant Ridge 6
All other games Friday

October 27th
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

