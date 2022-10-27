Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 10/27

8-Man Division I
Burlingame 52, Flinthills 6
Chase Co. 54, Sedan 6
Ell-Saline vs. Hoxie – Fri. 7 PM
Hill City 50, Washington County 0
Little River 60, Argonia-Attica 12
Lyndon 42, West Elk 38
Macksville 54, South Gray 6
Madison 56, Oswego 32
Meade 65, Ness City 8
Moundridge 48, Central Burden 44
Quinter 28, Clifton-Clyde 22
Rawlins Co. 48, Lincoln 0
South Sumner Co. 46, Herington 0
WaKeeney-Trego 50, Sublette 26
Wichita Co. 66, La Crosse 0
Wichita Independent vs. Goessel – Fri. 7 PM
8-Man Division II
Axtell 68, Pike Valley 8
Bucklin 32, Stafford 30
Canton-Galva vs. St. Paul – Fri 6 PM
Central Christian 52, Marmaton Valley 6
Colony-Crest 60, Norwich 40
Dighton 51, South Central 0
Frankfort 48, St. John’s/Tipton 28
Hanover 62, Lakeside 14
Hodgeman Co. 58, South Barber 28
Lebo 58, Rural Vista 0
Minneola 68, Kinsley 50
Osborne 56, Linn 6
Sylvan-Lucas vs. St. Francis – Fri. 6 PM
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 0
Victoria 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wallace Co. 48, Central Plains 0
1A
Centralia vs. McLouth – Fri. 7 PM
Conway Springs (Bye)
Erie vs. Pleasanton – Fri. 7 PM
Inman 36, Ellis 7
Jayhawk-Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 0
Jeff Co. North 64, Riverside 22
Marion vs. Sacred Heart – Fri. 7 PM
Oakley vs. Medicine Lodge – Fri. 6 PM
Olpe 70, Uniontown 8
Plainville vs. Hutchison Trinity – Fri. 7 PM
Sedgwick 49, Valley Heights 22
Smith Center vs. Whitewater-Remington – Fri. 7 PM
St. Mary’s vs. Jackson Heights – Fri. 7 PM
St. Mary’s-Colgan 56, Central Heights 0
Troy vs. Mission Valley – Fri. 6 PM
Wabaunsee 54, Belle Plaine 13
2A
Osage City 50, Riverton 14
Humboldt 59, Cherryvale 13
Nemaha Central 74, Pleasant Ridge 6
All other games Friday