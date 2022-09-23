Search

KSHSAA Releases Classifications for 2022-23 School Year

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released their general classifications for high school activities in 2022-23. In the nckssports.com area, only one school has changed classification from last year, as Concordia has moved down from 4A to 3A. Also of note, in the Mid-Continent League, TMP-Marian moves down to 2A from 3A last season. A full look at this year’s classifications can be found at the link below. Note that 1A will be split into two divisions for volleyball, basketball and scholar’s bowl. That will be noted when postseason assignments are made for each sport.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Honors Kansas’ Gold Star Families with Addition of Monument on Statehouse Grounds
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
