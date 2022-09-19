CMH Foundation Annual Casino Night Fundraiser Oct. 15

- Advertisement -

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation (CMH Foundation) invites you to their annual Gala, Auction, & Casino Night fundraising event on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, Marysville.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for social hour and an open bar. A catered dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m., immediately followed by a live auction. The ‘casino floor’ will open at 8:30 p.m. where guests will use their pretend casino cash to play blackjack, roulette, and craps. A silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. with bids accepted until 10:30 p.m. The open bar will remain available throughout the evening.

To close out the event, the winning ticket for the evening’s door prize of a 7-foot outdoor patio heater will be drawn at 10:45 p.m. All ticketed guests will be entered, but must be present to win. Chances for a 50/50 cash prize can be purchased during the event, or in advance from CMH Foundation board members or the Foundation office located in the administrative area off the hospital’s main lobby. Chances are $5/each, or 6 chances for $20.

This year’s theme pairs the hues of autumn with natural elements, warm metals, and a shimmer of elegance. Cocktail attire is encouraged but not required.

This event is the springboard to CMH Foundation’s year-end mail campaign, its largest annual fundraising appeal to raise money for new medical equipment and technology upgrades at Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH), Marysville. Hospital and clinic staff will be in attendance to share information about their departments’ equipment requests featured on the 2022 fundraising campaign. Guests will have the opportunity to view the campaign list and make a pledge, or outright gift for items of their choice prior to their release to the public. Additionally, all proceeds from the casino night event and auction will go towards these projects, as well.

Since its formation in 2012, CMH Foundation has granted over $798,000 in donor gifts to CMH facilities to assist with equipment and service needs. The Foundation is proud to support Community Memorial Healthcare in its efforts to provide top quality medical services to Marshall County and the surrounding communities.

Tickets for the gala are $50 for a single ticket, or $75 for a pair of tickets. Event tickets are limited, and usually sell out prior to the event with no tickets available at the door. Each ticket includes a catered dinner, open bar, pretend casino cash for game play, and a chance to win the grand door prize. To reserve your tickets or be an event sponsor, contact Pam Harrison at 785-562-4381, or email pkharrison@cmhcare.com.

All sponsorship levels receive name advertising at the event, in the newspaper, and on social media. Sponsorship levels are: Level 1 – $175 (receives 2 event tickets); Level II – $325 (receives 4 event tickets); Level III – $500 (receives 6 event tickets & reserved seating); and Level IV – $750 (receives 8 tickets with private table). Sponsorship deadline to be featured in newspaper & social media advertising is September 28th.

Please join us for an evening with friends, food, and fun, all benefitting high-quality local healthcare!