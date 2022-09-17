Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/12/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 09/06/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess the regular meeting into the Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing at 8:33 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution # 20-22-09-12-1 that the governing body of Marshall County shall exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate of 44.560 and shall levy a rate if 45.563 mills. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the Revenue Neutral Rate hearing at 8:36 a.m. and hold the 2023 Budget Hearing. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the 2023 Marshall County Budget as presented with a mill levy of 45.563. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Henry M Adkins & Sons, Inc., Clinton, MO

For USD 498 Special Election ballots and programming

$1,312.03-Election Fund-P.O. #6746

Edelman-Lyon Company, Kansas City, MO

For custom double door w/glass (back door)

$7,800.00-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6701

Pfizer

For private vaccines

$17,786.57-Health Fund-P.O. #6732

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For contract attorney fee (August 2022)

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6720

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Norfolk Contracting, Inc., Norfolk, NE

For Contract to build 20 x 24’6” steel bridge & rock drilling

$56,600.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109372

Bramhall Dozer Service, Inc., Vermillion, KS

For machine hire

$1,125.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109371

Public Works Admininstrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The bridge N. of Axtell has been completed and reopened. The bridge crew has moved on to the next location. Mike attended the old world blue stem test plot last week and was instructed how to identify and what treatments might be effective. This is not recognized as a noxious weed so nothing further to do at this point.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

TreanorHL, Lawrence, Ks

For July-Aug architecture services

$92,539.93-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6747

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-22-09-12-2 A Resolution Determining the Intent of Marshall County to enter into a lease-purchase agreement in a principal amount not to exceed $6,500,000 to finance a portion of the cost of a new law enforcement center with the estimated cost of the project to not exceed $12,000,000 and Notice to be published in the newspaper for 2 consecutive weeks. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to enter into the following contracts for assistance with the lease-purchase agreement for the new law enforcement center. Unanimous.

KutakRock, LLP as Special Counsel in the amount of $35,000

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company as financial advisor in the amount of $29,500

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(6) for preliminary discussions relating to acquisition of real property with the Board and County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:30 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session same as above for an additional 5 minutes with the same person’s present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:35 a.m. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented a Real Estate sales contract between Pepsi Cola and Marshall County for the purchase of the 2 buildings remaining in the 600 block of Broadway in the amount of $88,000 with $3,000 earnest money in the amount of $3,000 to be put in escrow upon signing of the contract with closing being October 31, 2022 and prorating of 2022 real estate taxes.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to enter into a Real Estate Sales Contract with Pepsi Cola for the purchase of property located in the 600 block of Broadway in the amount of $88,000. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer had to leave the meeting at 9:47 a.m.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Keith Bramhall as chairman for the remainder of today’s meeting and for the meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022. Motion passed 2-0.

Susan Jording with Pawnee Mental Health met with the Board. Ms. Jording asked the Board to Proclaim September 2022 as Recovery Month.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Proclaim September 2022 as Recovery Month and signed proclamation. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reimburse Marshall County $318,457.18 from the ARPA funds as payroll reimbursement for the recent premium pay. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

John Shea the new director for North Central Regional Planning Commission met with the Board to introduce himself and discuss some of the services available to the region. Ellen Barber with Partnership 4 Growth also attended the meeting. Ms. Barber is a member of the North Central Regional Planning Commission Board.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch briefly met with the Board to give a tentative number for people attending the NE Ks Elected Officials meeting on September 23 hosted by Marshall County. There were several counties that have not responded and she will contact today or tomorrow to see if they will be attending. The NE Kansas region consists of 17 counties.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:05 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.