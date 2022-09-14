Search

Norton Regional Health Foundation Awards Scholarships

By: Derek Nester

Date:

NORTON, Kan. – The Norton Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the enhancement of quality health care for the residents of Norton County and surrounding counties, awards scholarships to students pursuing degrees in nursing and other medical fields. The Foundation awarded the following scholarships for the Fall 2022 semester:
  • Angela Sorter, Norton, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund and a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund. Angela is a nursing major at Colby Community College.
  • Shelby Fisher, Norton, awarded a $500 scholarship from the Marvin and Mary Wudtke Health Care Scholarship Fund. Shelby currently works in the Norton County Hospital Rehabilitation department and is a student at Colby Community College with plans to work in the dental field.
The Norton Regional Health Foundation at Norton County Hospital awards academic scholarships each year to students who are enrolled in college courses, are seeking degrees in medicine and express interest in working in Norton County in the future. It is through donor support that these scholarships can be awarded, and the Foundation is grateful to donors for their generous contributions.
For more information about the Norton Regional Health Foundation, visit http://www.ntcohosp.com/foundation/foundation_info.html.
Derek Nester
