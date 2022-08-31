Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 1 (8/31/2022)

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Doniphan West
|3-0
|3-0
|Hanover
|2-0
|2-0
|Centralia
|2-0
|6-1
|Valley Heights
|2-0
|6-2
|Clifton-Clyde
|2-1
|2-1
|Linn
|1-1
|1-1
|Washington County
|1-1
|2-4
|Axtell
|1-1
|2-5
|Blue Valley
|1-2
|1-2
|Onaga
|0-2
|0-2
|Wetmore
|0-2
|0-2
|Frankfort
|0-2
|0-2
|Troy
|0-3
|0-3
Scores from August 30
Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-11, 25-11
Valley Heights def Axtell 25-12, 25-13
Axtell def Wetmore 25-16, 25-16
Hanover def Onaga 25-12, 25-5
Linn def Onaga 25-22, 25-18
Hanover def Linn 25-15, 25-18
Centralia def Washington County 25-27, 25-9, 28-26
Washington County def Frankfort 25-17, 19-25, 25-16
Centralia def Frankfort 25-13, 25-19
Doniphan West def Troy 25-12, 25-10
Doniphan West def Blue Valley 25-7, 25-15
Doniphan West def Clifton-Clyde 25-14, 25-20
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 21-25, 25-16, 25-14
Clifton-Clyde def Troy 25-14, 25-23
Blue Valley def Troy 25-5, 19-25, 25-20
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, August 27
Wabaunsee Tournament
Centralia def Mission Valley 25-14, 25-13
Centralia def McLouth 25-15, 25-23
Centralia def Wabaunsee 25-17, 25-16
NEK Homeschool def Axtell 25-18, 25-13
Rock Creek def Axtell 25-12, 25-11
Osage City def Axtell 25-19, 25-16
Consolation
McLouth def Axtell 25-12, 25-22
Axtell def Mission Valley 25-21, 25-22
Semi-Finals
Centralia def NEK Homeschool 25-18, 22-25, 25-23
Finals
Rock Creek def Centralia 20-25, 22-25
Marysville Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Valley Heights def Shaw Miss West 25-22, 25-18
Nemaha Central def Valley Heights 25-10, 25-13
Valley Heights def Chapman 25-19, 25-23
Valley Heights def Riley County 25-11, 18-25, 25-21
Sabetha def Washington County 25-22, 25-17
Concordia def Washington County 25-22, 25-23
Washington County def Marysville 15-25, 25-22, 25-21
Royal Valley def Washington County 25-17, 25-13
Semi-Finals
Royal Valley def Valley Heights 25-19, 25-13
Consolation for 3rd Place
Valley Heights def Sabetha 25-17, 11-25, 25-16
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 6
at Washington County – Axtell, Troy, Hanover
at Linn – Doniphan West, Centralia
at Frankfort – Onaga, Valley Heights
at Clifton-Clyde – Blue Valley, Wetmore)
Saturday, September 10
at Frankfort
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort
at Riley County
Valley Heights
at Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn