Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Lansing Correctional Facility. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Google Maps street view)
Regional NewsKansas News

Minimum-custody offender Michael Shane Stroede walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the minimum-security unit. This walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum secure compound.

Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County. Stroede has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.

Stroede is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with Hazel eyes and shaved head. He has several tattoos across his upper body and arms.

Anyone with information on Stroede can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The walk-away is currently being investigated. New information will be released as it becomes available.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867. Serving only males, the facility maintains maximum and medium units totaling 1,920 beds and a 512-bed minimum security unit.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDetails Announced for Len Dawson Tribute at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Next articleUnofficial Valley Heights USD 498 Bond Election Results
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Unofficial Valley Heights USD 498 Bond Election Results

Derek Nester -
Proposition No. 1 YES 230 (32.62%) NO 475 (67.38%) Proposition No. 2 YES...

Details Announced for Len Dawson Tribute at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Derek Nester -
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs...

Chiefs Announce Roster Moves to Meet NFL-Mandated 53 Players

Derek Nester -
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs...

Nick Fuemmeler talk Doniphan West Football

Sunflower State Radio -
A preview of the Doniphan West Mustang football team

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.