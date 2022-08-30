Search

Professional SportsKansas City Chiefs

Details Announced for Len Dawson Tribute at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to the public on Thursday, September 1 for fans to view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.

“We believe it’s important to provide Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Len Dawson. My family and I would like to invite fans to celebrate Len’s many contributions to the Chiefs and the game of professional football, as well as his unwavering commitment to his adopted hometown of Kansas City,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “There is no more revered place inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium than the new Hall of Honor, and we believe this will offer a fitting tribute for our great fans to remember one of the true legends of the game.”

The tribute inside the Chiefs Hall of Honor will be open to the public – free of charge – from 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Guests should park in Lots F and G and enter into the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. Once inside the gate, visitors will be directed down the spiral ramp and will proceed to the Hall of Honor. After exiting the Hall of Honor, guests will have the opportunity to view a tribute on the stadium’s video boards before exiting the stadium at Tower Gate East.

Due to the number of anticipated guests, all movement through the stadium and the Hall of Honor will be queued. All guests wishing to view the tribute will have to pass through security screening at the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. The NFL’s clear bag policy (www.chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag) will be in effect for Thursday. A complete list of permitted and prohibited items is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/prohibitedpermitteditems.

Guests with questions regarding the Len Dawson Tribute can contact Fan Experience at (816) 920-4237 or by email at fanexperience@chiefs.com.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

