College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Jayhawks to Face N.C. State in the 2022 Battle4Atlantis Opening Round

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

The bracket for the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis has been announced with Kansas set to open against North Carolina State on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN.

Catch Kansas Jayhawk Basketball all season long on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

The winner of the matchup between the Jayhawks and Wolfpack will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Dayton and Wisconsin on Thursday, Nov. 24, while the losers of Wednesday’s games will also square off Thursday. The other side of the Battle4Atlantis bracket includes Tennessee, BYU, USC and Butler.

Kansas is 11-1 all-time against N.C. State and has won the last 10 meetings against the Wolfpack in a series that dates back to 1958. KU last defeated N.C. State, 60-57, in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in St. Louis. Kansas would later advance to the 2012 NCAA Final Four and title game.

Kansas is 2-1 in the Battle4Atlantis, placing third in the 2013 event. KU defeated Wake Forest in the opening round before falling to Villanova in the second round. KU defeated UTEP in the third-place contest.

2022 Battle4Atlantis (all times Central)
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Game 1 – KANSAS vs. N.C. State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 2 – Dayton vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Game 3 – USC vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 4 – Tennessee vs. Butler, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, Nov. 24
Game 5 – G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner, 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 6 – G3 Winner vs. G4 Winner, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 7 – G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser, 3 p.m. (ESPNEWS)
Game 8 – G3 Loser vs. G4 Loser, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, Nov. 25
Championship – G5 winner vs. G6 Winner, Noon (ESPN2)
Third Place – G5 Loser vs. G6 Loser, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Fifth Place – G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner, 6 p.m. (ESPNEWS)
Seventh Place – G7 Loser vs. G8 Loser, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
