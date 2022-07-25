Search

Sunflower Health Plan Partners with Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to Bring Mobile Museum to Underserved Communities

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LENEXA, Kan. – As part of its ongoing mission to address social determinants of health across Kansas, Sunflower Health Plan (Sunflower) is partnering with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center (KCDC) this summer to offer free, educational play access for children growing up in underserved communities.

Sunflower and KCDC are offering two dates for its Discovery Play mobile museum, which highlights mini versions of its most popular exhibits, including building machines, creating art and more:

July 30 – The mobile museum will be in Nicodemus, Kansas, for Homecoming. Located on Washington Avenue (Main Street), the mobile museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Homecoming Celebration in Nicodemus, Kansas, takes place the last weekend of July to commemorate the only remaining all-Black western town established after the Civil War. The event also marks the August 1, 1834, anniversary of the emancipation of slaves in the West Indies.

“Sunflower is pleased to partner with KCDC to further the education of our youth in this type of fun learning environment while bringing our communities together this summer,” said Michael Stephens, President and CEO of Sunflower.

The KCDC has made a huge impact not only in Kansas but across the country. The museum has more than 95,000 visitors annually and has hosted visitors from all 50 U.S. states and 23 different countries. Providing free entry days gives kids, some who have never even been inside a museum, an informal learning opportunity through playing.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

