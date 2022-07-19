Search

Hearing for Proposed Grain Warehouse Regulations Set

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, to consider the adoption of proposed regulations that govern the administration of the Kansas Grain Warehouse Law. The hearing will be held in person at the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, as well as via video conferencing system.

KDA is proposing new regulations, amendments to existing regulations, and the revocation of some existing regulations related to grain warehouses in Kansas. These changes are proposed in order to implement the recent changes to the schedule of public warehouse license fees set out in K.S.A. 34-228, as well as to implement current industry policies and practices and to provide more detailed guidance for grain warehouse requirements.

A copy of the proposed regulations, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone desiring to participate via video conference must pre-register at that page to be provided with a video link. Written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, KS 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodation in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.

WHAT:          Public hearing on proposed grain warehouse regulations

WHEN:          1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022

WHERE:       Kansas Department of Agriculture

1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, Kansas

Or virtual: via video conferencing system

Derek Nester
