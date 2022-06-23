Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Norton County Hospital is pleased to welcome Jedidiah Kane, CRNA, and his family to the Norton community.
Local NewsKQNK News

Kane to offer anesthesia coverage at Norton County Hospital

By: Derek Nester

Date:

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is pleased to welcome Jedidiah (Jedi) F. Kane, certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), who will oversee anesthesia services at the hospital through a partnership with Midwest Anesthesia Alliance (MAA).
Kane will live and work in Norton, as part of this contracted partnership between NCH and MAA. Kane began his work with the medical team in Norton in June.
Kane said he is seeking the slower pace of life and quiet that a cozy rural community offers. He comes from a military family, and he has lived and traveled all over the U.S. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee. From there, he worked critical care at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, before attending St. Joseph Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia in Providence, Rhode Island, where he graduated with a Masters in Anesthesia after training in hospitals across New England including Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and the Boston Veterans Hospital.
Kane and his wife, Amy, have four wonderful children and a feisty dog. He is a world traveler whose interests include grappling with complex social issues through literature, cinema and music. He said he loves all types of food, though he treasures Amy’s culinary skills above all else. He is also a tech and science enthusiast who likes to keep up with his wide-cast friends and family via online gatherings and games.
Norton County Hospital’s partnership with MAA began Nov. 1, 2020. It has expanded the availability to provide high-quality, safe and efficient anesthesia services at Norton County Hospital 24/7, 365 days a year.
Founded by Kansans in 2008, MAA is dedicated to providing high-quality clinical care to rural Kansans. MAA will work collaboratively with hospital administration, physicians, and medical staff to improve communication, optimize efficiency, and improve overall perioperative performance and patient throughput.
Norton County Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital and Level IV trauma center. Along with the Norton Medical Clinic, it provides medical services for residents in Norton County and surrounding northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska communities. The hospital has 130 dedicated and skilled employees to assist the medical providers in all levels of inpatient care, a full range of outpatient ancillary services and several visiting physician specialty clinics.
Previous articleKCC Approves Agreement Allowing Evergy To Recover 2021 Winter Storm Costs From Central Customers
Next articlePublic Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Rodgers caps strong set with 1st 4-hit game

Sunflower State Radio -

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)...

KCC Approves Agreement Allowing Evergy To Recover 2021 Winter Storm Costs From Central Customers

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved...

Coaches laud additions, changes for 2022-23 wrestling season

Derek Nester -
By Brent Maycock - KSHSAA Covered Damon Parker was already...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.