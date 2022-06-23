Kane to offer anesthesia coverage at Norton County Hospital

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is pleased to welcome Jedidiah (Jedi) F. Kane, certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), who will oversee anesthesia services at the hospital through a partnership with Midwest Anesthesia Alliance (MAA).

Kane will live and work in Norton, as part of this contracted partnership between NCH and MAA. Kane began his work with the medical team in Norton in June.

Kane said he is seeking the slower pace of life and quiet that a cozy rural community offers. He comes from a military family, and he has lived and traveled all over the U.S. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee. From there, he worked critical care at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, before attending St. Joseph Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia in Providence, Rhode Island, where he graduated with a Masters in Anesthesia after training in hospitals across New England including Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and the Boston Veterans Hospital.

Kane and his wife, Amy, have four wonderful children and a feisty dog. He is a world traveler whose interests include grappling with complex social issues through literature, cinema and music. He said he loves all types of food, though he treasures Amy’s culinary skills above all else. He is also a tech and science enthusiast who likes to keep up with his wide-cast friends and family via online gatherings and games.

Norton County Hospital’s partnership with MAA began Nov. 1, 2020. It has expanded the availability to provide high-quality, safe and efficient anesthesia services at Norton County Hospital 24/7, 365 days a year.

Founded by Kansans in 2008, MAA is dedicated to providing high-quality clinical care to rural Kansans. MAA will work collaboratively with hospital administration, physicians, and medical staff to improve communication, optimize efficiency, and improve overall perioperative performance and patient throughput.

Norton County Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital and Level IV trauma center. Along with the Norton Medical Clinic, it provides medical services for residents in Norton County and surrounding northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska communities. The hospital has 130 dedicated and skilled employees to assist the medical providers in all levels of inpatient care, a full range of outpatient ancillary services and several visiting physician specialty clinics.