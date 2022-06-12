NWS Releases Preliminary Damage Survey For Saturday Tornado Event

The National Weather Service Sunday released their preliminary damage survey for the Marysville, Blue Rapids and Western Pottawatomie County tornados.

NORTHERN MARSHALL COUNTY

The damage surveys were conducted by both the National Weather Services office in Omaha, NE and Topeka, KS.

OKETO TO ENE OF MARYSVILLE

The damage surveys was conducted by the NWS in Topeka, KS. The tornado damaged trees, power poles and a barn.

NORTH OF BLUE RAPIDS

The damage surveys was conducted by the NWS in Topeka, KS. The tornado derailed train cars, damaged trees, and power poles.

WESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY

A survey team have assessed the damage in western Pottawatomie county and found a tornado damage track from last night’s storms. The tornado had a discontinuous path for 11 miles beginning 3 miles east of Olsburg and ending near Spillway State Park on the southeast side of Tuttle Creek Lake.