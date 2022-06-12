Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

NWS Releases Preliminary Damage Survey For Saturday Tornado Event

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The National Weather Service Sunday released their preliminary damage survey for the Marysville, Blue Rapids and Western Pottawatomie County tornados.

** IMAGE SAYS 2002, BUT IS FROM 2022 **

NORTHERN MARSHALL COUNTY

The damage surveys were conducted by both the National Weather Services office in Omaha, NE and Topeka, KS.

OKETO TO ENE OF MARYSVILLE

The damage surveys was conducted by the NWS in Topeka, KS. The tornado damaged trees, power poles and a barn.

NORTH OF BLUE RAPIDS

The damage surveys was conducted by the NWS in Topeka, KS. The tornado derailed train cars, damaged trees, and power poles.

WESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY

A survey team have assessed the damage in western Pottawatomie county and found a tornado damage track from last night’s storms. The tornado had a discontinuous path for 11 miles beginning 3 miles east of Olsburg and ending near Spillway State Park on the southeast side of Tuttle Creek Lake.

Previous articleOrioles vs. Royals Game Highlights (6/12/22) | MLB Highlights
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.