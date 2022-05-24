Governor Laura Kelly Ceremonially Signs Bill Cutting Sales Taxes for Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Four County Fire

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly yesterday ceremonially signed bipartisan House Bill 2239, which provides sales and property tax relief to Kansans impacted by natural disasters. The measure includes a sales tax exemption for agricultural fencing and empowers county commissions to abate property taxes when the governor has declared a disaster and properties or homesteads have been damaged. In addition to these measures, the underlying legislation provides property tax relief by increasing the property tax exemption on all residential properties and providing a property tax refund for seniors and veterans.

“When disaster strikes, Kansans need help getting back on their feet,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Cutting taxes provides financial relief for farmers and ranchers impacted by wildfires and other natural disasters as they recover their property and livelihoods.”

For the fires that occurred in December of 2021, farmers and ranchers who are continuing to replace fencing on their pasture will be able to take advantage of the exemption. For those who have already replaced their fencing, they will be eligible for a refund. After July 1, 2022, a sales tax exemption to repair or replace fencing on agricultural land becomes permanent.

“When the wildfires devastated farms, ranches, and houses in my home county and surrounding area late last year, the State of Kansas rallied to their support.” Representative Troy Waymaster, District 109, said. “By passing this bill to provide tax relief to those who were most impacted, we are showing that the whole state, regardless of party or any other factor, is committed to helping our farmers and ranchers get back on their feet.”

“The wildland fires this past winter were some of the hardest we have had in the state, affecting communities across North Central and Northwest Kansas.” Senator Elaine Bowers, District 36, said. “I appreciate my colleagues and the Governor for stepping up to pass this needed tax relief for all those whose livelihoods were put at risk this past winter, especially the farmers and ranchers who we need now more than ever to feed the world.”