Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Ceremonially Signs Bill Cutting Sales Taxes for Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Four County Fire

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Legislation Also Gives Counties Ability to Provide Property Tax Relief After Disasters

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly yesterday ceremonially signed bipartisan House Bill 2239, which provides sales and property tax relief to Kansans impacted by natural disasters. The measure includes a sales tax exemption for agricultural fencing and empowers county commissions to abate property taxes when the governor has declared a disaster and properties or homesteads have been damaged. In addition to these measures, the underlying legislation provides property tax relief by increasing the property tax exemption on all residential properties and providing a property tax refund for seniors and veterans.

“When disaster strikes, Kansans need help getting back on their feet,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Cutting taxes provides financial relief for farmers and ranchers impacted by wildfires and other natural disasters as they recover their property and livelihoods.”

For the fires that occurred in December of 2021, farmers and ranchers who are continuing to replace fencing on their pasture will be able to take advantage of the exemption. For those who have already replaced their fencing, they will be eligible for a refund. After July 1, 2022, a sales tax exemption to repair or replace fencing on agricultural land becomes permanent.

“When the wildfires devastated farms, ranches, and houses in my home county and surrounding area late last year, the State of Kansas rallied to their support.” Representative Troy Waymaster, District 109, said. “By passing this bill to provide tax relief to those who were most impacted, we are showing that the whole state, regardless of party or any other factor, is committed to helping our farmers and ranchers get back on their feet.”

“The wildland fires this past winter were some of the hardest we have had in the state, affecting communities across North Central and Northwest Kansas.” Senator Elaine Bowers, District 36, said. “I appreciate my colleagues and the Governor for stepping up to pass this needed tax relief for all those whose livelihoods were put at risk this past winter, especially the farmers and ranchers who we need now more than ever to feed the world.”

Previous article5-24-22 ROYALS LOSE-LOCAL STATE CHAMPS-GRIENKE A HALL OF FAMER-NBA-NHL
Next articlePaintings Reflect Artist’s Interests At Lee Dam Center for Fine Art
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas to Host Seton Hall in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

Derek Nester -
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team will host...

Paintings Reflect Artist’s Interests At Lee Dam Center for Fine Art

Derek Nester -
"Classic Chrome: At the Car Show" is the current...

5-24-22 ROYALS LOSE-LOCAL STATE CHAMPS-GRIENKE A HALL OF FAMER-NBA-NHL

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8089143-5-24-22-royals-lose-local-state-champs-grienke-a-hall-of-famer-nba-nhl

Wichita man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for 2020 death of woman

Derek Nester -
MARION – (May 24, 2022) – A Wichita man...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.