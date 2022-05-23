Local, Area Students Earn Degrees From Cloud County Community College

CONCORDIA – Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students who recently competed degree requirements. Students completing the degree requirements were eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony, which was held on Friday, May 13.
Area students and their degrees include the following:
- Crystal Ayala, Linn, Kan., Associate of Arts
- Kinsley Bargman, Clifton, Kan., Associate of Arts
- Jasmine Greenwood, Morrowville, Kan., Associate of Arts
- Paula Kieffer, Clifton, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
- Michelle Richardson, Linn, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
- Marsha Richardson, Linn, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
- Brittany Zumwalt, Greenleaf, Kan., Associate of General Studies
- Gage Amerin, Clifton, Kan., Associate of Science
- Micaella Beikmann, Hanover, Kan., Associate of Science
- Julisa Martinez, Greenleaf, Kan., Associate of Science
- Britany Metz, Washington, Kan., Associate of Science