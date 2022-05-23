Search

Local News

Local, Area Students Earn Degrees From Cloud County Community College

By: Derek Nester

Date:

CONCORDIA – Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students who recently competed degree requirements. Students completing the degree requirements were eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony, which was held on Friday, May 13.

Area students and their degrees include the following:

  • Crystal Ayala, Linn, Kan., Associate of Arts
  • Kinsley Bargman, Clifton, Kan., Associate of Arts
  • Jasmine Greenwood, Morrowville, Kan., Associate of Arts
  • Paula Kieffer, Clifton, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
  • Michelle Richardson, Linn, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
  • Marsha Richardson, Linn, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
  • Brittany Zumwalt, Greenleaf, Kan., Associate of General Studies
  • Gage Amerin, Clifton, Kan., Associate of Science
  • Micaella Beikmann, Hanover, Kan., Associate of Science
  • Julisa Martinez, Greenleaf, Kan., Associate of Science
  • Britany Metz, Washington, Kan., Associate of Science

 


Derek Nester

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

