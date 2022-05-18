8-Man All-Star Game Records

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS
|CATEGORY
|RECORD HOLDER
|SCHOOL
|YEAR
|Yards Rushing
|251 – Mitch Engelken
|Baileyville B&B
|2012
|Yards Passing
|433 – Kyle Gfeller
|Wallace County
|2014
|Total Yards
|451 – Austin Unruh
|Goessel
|2009
|451 – Kyle Gfeller
|Wallace County
|2014
|Receptions
|16 – Conner Hynek
|Hanover
|2011
|Receiving Yards
|235 – Brandon Newton
|Colony-Crest
|2009
|Completion Percentage
|90% (9/10) – Evan Ward
|Jetmore
|2002
|Touchdown Passes
|6 – Dustin Rottinghaus
|Baileyville B&B
|2014
|6 – Gunner Phelan
|Quivira Heights
|2011
|Touchdowns
|5 – Tyler Martin
|Midway-Denton
|2002
|Points Scored
|34 – Tyler Martin
|Midway-Denton
|2002
|Interceptions
|3 – Ryan Wolgram
3 – Tanner Anderson
|Madison
Hope
|2021
2007
|Tackles
|20 – Matt Krykendall
|Weskan
|2011
|Punting Average
|51 Yds – Derek Huninghake
|Bern
|2003
|Longest Punt
|61 Yds – Riley Spresser
|Golden Plains
|2011
|Longest Field Goal
|30 Yds – Joshua Slater
|Otis-Bison
|2002
|Longest Run from Scrimmage
|76 Yds – Gabe Cox
|Weskan
|2006
|Longest Pass From Scrimmage
|71 Yds – Jacob Jueneman to Colin Jueneman
|Hanover
|2021
|Pass to Beau Cox
|Weskan
|2005
|Longest Punt Return
|70 Yds – Kevin Wissman
|Otis-Bison
|2010
|Longest Kickoff Return
|79 Yds – Tyler Martin
|Midway-Denton
|2002
|79 Yds – Kevin Wissman
|Otis-Bison
|2010
|Longest Interception Return
|50 Yds – Cortlee Haynes
|Coldwater
|1996
|Longest Fumble Rec. Return
|31 Yds – Tyson Flax
|Ransom
|1995
TEAM RECORDS
|CATEGORY
|RECORD HOLDER
|YEAR
|Most Yards Rushing
|481 – Division II West
|2006
|Most Yards Passing
|443 – Division II East
|2011
|Most Total Yards
|615 – Division II East
|2011
|Least Yds. Allowed Rushing
|2 – South
|1990
|Least Yds. Allowed Passing
|31 – South
|1986
|Least Total Yards Allowed
|99 – North
|1992
|Most Points – Winning Team
|74 – Division II East
|2011
|Most Points – Losing Team
|41 – Division II West
|2014
|Most Combined Points
|104 – Division II
|2011
|Widest Margin of Victory
|52 – Division I East
|2018
|Fewest Points – Winning Team
|12 – Division I West
|2005
|Fewest Points – Losing Team
|0 – South
|1992
|0 – North
|1993
|0 – Division I West
|2006
|0 – Division I East
|2012
|Fewest Points – Both Teams
|18 – Division I West 12, East 6
|2005
|Most Points – Single Quarter
|28 – Division I West
|2002
|28 – Division I West
28 – Division II West
|2013
2021
ALL-TIME RESULTS
|YEAR
|RESULT
|1986
|South 20, North 14 OT
|1987
|South 36, North 22
|1988
|North 22, South 8
|1989
|South 18, North 6
|1990
|South 22, North 14
|1991
|North 14, South 8
|1992
|North 23, South 0
|1993
|South 27, North 0
|1994
|North 20, South 6
|1995
|West 16, East 6
|1996
|East 52, West 20
|1997
|East ?, West 22
|1998
|East 48, West 20
|1999
|East 24, West 20
|2000
|West 46, East 26
|2001
|Division I: East 50, West 16
|Division II: East 36, West 6
|2002
|Division I: West 61, East 18
|Division II: East 46, West 28
|2003
|Division I: East 50, West 36
|Division II: East 42, West 8
|2004
|Division I: East 20, West 0
|Division II: East 36, West 20
|2005
|Division I: West 12, East 6
|Division II: West 44, East 40
|2006
|Division I: West 34, East 8
|Division II: West 42, East 21
|2007
|Division I: West 42, East 30
|Division II: East 16, West 8
|2008
|Division I: East 28, West 18
|Division II: West 42, East 24
|2009
|Division I: West 44, East 40
|Division II: East 20, West 12
|2010
|Division I: West 32, East 24
|Division II: West 56, East 32
|2011
|Division I: West 26, East 12
|Division II: East 74, West 30
|2012
|Division I: West 36, East 0
|Division II: East 52, West 24
|2013
|Division I: West 54, East 8
|Division II: East 40, West 14
|2014
|Division I: East 20, West 16
|Division II: East 52, West 41
|2015
|Division I: East 40, West 38
|Division II: West 40, East 20
|2016
|Division I: West 24, East 20
|Division II: West 42, East 34
|2017
|Division I: East 28, West 18
|Division II: East 28, West 20 OT
|2018
|Division I: East 58, West 6
|Division II: East 50, West 12
|2019
|Division I: West 36, East 12
|Division II: West 54, East 28
|2020
|Division I: No Game – COVID-19
|Division II: No Game – COVID-19
|2021
|Division I: East 35, West 34
|Division II: West 36, East 28
Past Game Leaders
Rushing
- 1986 – Mike Miller, Golden Plains – 137 yds.
- 1987 – Craig Kuckelman, Axtell – 90 yds.
- 1988 – Kyle Garst, Bennington – 89 yds.
- 1989 – Kevin Bahr, Otis Bison – 58 yds.
- 1990 – Oliver Salmans, Hanston – 117 yds.
- 1991 – Brent Basore, Pleasanton – 69 yds.
- 1992 – Ty See, Sharon Springs – 79 yds.
- 1993 – Dennis Albright, Pretty Prairie – 129 yds,
- 1994 – Curtis Albin, Quinter, 148 yds.
- 1995 – Travis Antholz, Cheylin, 118 yds.
- 1996 – Bronson Brown, Wakefield, 95 yds.
- 1997 – Jason Peter, Blue Valley, 120 yds.
- 1998 – Shawn Smith, Hanston, 88 yds.
- 1999 – Jarred Fuhrman, Midway Denton, 87 yds.
- 2000 – Nathan Manche, Burrton, 121 yds.
- 2001 – Div. I: Austin Allen, Pleasanton, 127 yds.; Div. II: Cody Reidy, Hope, 118 yds.
- 2002 – Div. I: Tyler Phillips, Hartford, 93 yds.; Div. II: Tyler Martin, Midway Denton, 173 yds.
- 2003 – Div. I: Wes Clark, Pike Valley, 88 yds.; Div. II: Brett Bruna, Hanover, 130 yds.
- 2004 – Div. I: Aaron Smith, Otis-Bison – 88 yds.; Div. II: Zachary Hicks, Hope – 159 yds.
- 2005 – Div. I: Brian Younker, Jetmore, 93 yds.; Div. II: Brandon Gray, Pawnee Heights, 68 yds.
- 2006 – Div. I: Randy Rudzik, Jetmore, 78 yds.; Div. II: Gabe Cox, Weskan, 226 yds.
- 2007 – Div. I: Tyler Wiilder, Pretty Prairie, 132 yds.; Div. II: Tanner Andeson, Hope, 49 yds.
- 2008 – Div. I: Michael Lambert, Clifton/Clyde, 75 yds.; Div. II: Matthew Vopat, Wilson, 92 yds.
- 2009 – Div. I: Derek Barrett, Pike Valley, 97 yds.; Div. II: Justin Skelton, Pawnee Heights, 61 yds.
- 2010- Div. I: Kyle Haverkamp, B&B, 135 yds; Div. II: Jerod Diederich, Hanover, 76 yds.
- 2011- Div. I: Hunter Pittman, Pretty Prairie, 90 yds; Div.II: Tyler Heiman, Axtell, 94 yds.
- 2012- Div. I: Coutler Croft, South Gray 89 yds; Div. II: Mitch Engelken, B&B, 251 yds.
- 2013- Div. I: Garrett Flax, Ness City 76 yds; Div. II: Kyle Hammond, Crest, 104 yds.
- 2014- Div. I: Chase Kennedy, Hoxie 81 yds; Div. II: Lucas Adams 48 yds.
- 2015- Div. I: Joel Broeckelman, Rock Hills 119 yds; Div. II: Dylan Allison, South Barber 96 yds.
- 2016: Div. I: Jordan Duvall, Ellinwood 104 yds; Div. II: Eric Gfeller, Sharon Springs, 98 yds.
- 2017: Div. I: Quinton Cravens, St. Francis 50 yds; Div. II: Will Bruna, Hanover 69 yds.
- 2018: Div. I: Cade Miller, West Elk, 126 yds; Div.II: Nate Heneha, Hutch Central Christian, 66 yds.
- 2019: Div. I: Cody Baxter, St. Francis, 64 yds; Div. II: Anton Foust, Otis-Bison, 113 yds.
- 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19
- 2021: Div. I: Jayden Garrison, Little River, 172 yds; Div. II: Jayvon Pruitt, Victoria, 36 yds.
Receiving
- 1986 – Vaughn Harms, Jetmore – 46 yds.
- 1987 – Jon McLean, Lewis – 102 yds.
- 1988 – John Darrow, Southern Cloud – 36 yds.
- 1989 – Rick Carlson, Utica – 42 yds.
- 1990 – Jerry Finan, Westmoreland – 89 yds.
- 1991 – Keith Sides, Northern Valley – 35 yds.
- 1992 – John Staten, Pleasanton – 41 yds.
- 1993 – Jarrett Grosdidier, St. Paul – 74 yds.
- 1994 – Josh Baxter, Ell-Saline, 142 yds.
- 1995 – Chris Gerdes, Attica, 45 yds.
- 1996 – Aaron Genereaux, Hillcrest, 87 yds.
- 1997 – Brandon Lesovsky, Hillcrest, 93 yds.
- 1998 – Shad Mangan, Greeley Co., 112 yds.
- 1999 – Lee Driver, Williamsburg, 59 yds.
- 2000 – Sean McDonald, Mankato, 123 yds.
2001 – Div. I: Jarvis Wintjen, St. Paul, 19 yds., Brandon Manche,79 yds. Div. II: Kyler Kasten, White City, 35.
- 2002 – Div. I; Vanndy Frieden, South Barber, 61 yds.; Div. II: Roy Colglazier, Hanston, 45 yds.
- 2003: Div. I: Kohl Marconnet, Dighton, 47 yds.; Div. II: Derek Huninghake, Bern, 80 yds.
- 2004: Div. I: Nick Beneke, Quivira Heights – 88 yds.; Div. II: Joshua Oberle, Chase – 61 yds.
- 2005: Div. I: Kyle Lorson, Hope – 16 yds.; Div. II: Garrett Welch, Thayer – 178 yds.
- 2006: Div. I: Zeb Elliott, Hope, 70 yds.; Div. II: Russ Cossel, Tescott, 55 yds.
- 2007: Div. I: Matthew Coursen, Waverly, 104 yds.; Div. II: Shawn Reinecke, Axtell, 67 yds.
- 2008: Div. I: Christian Jackson, Clifton/Clyde, 90 yds.; Div. II: Taylor Elder, Wallace Co., 78 yds.
- 2009: Div. I: Brandon Newton, Colony Crest, 235 yds.; Div. II: Jordan Webb, Tescott, 83 yds.
- 2010: Div. I: Garrett Breech, Rosalia Flinthills 71 yds.; Div II: Jacob Ingham Quivira Heights, 109 yds.
- 2011: Div. I: Conner Shoemaker, Lakeside 21 yds; Div. II: Tyler Heiman, Axtell, 171 yds.
- 2012: Div. I: Miles Thomas, Lakeside 52 yds; Div. II: Zach Oberle, Chase 56 yds.
- 2013: Div. I: Joshua Burdine, Solomon 145 yds; Div. II: Dylan Wissman, Otis-Bison 41 yds.
- 2014: Div. I: Chase Kennedy, Hoxie 31 yds; Div. II: Luke Eilert, St.John’s/Tipton 189 yds.
- 2015: Div. I: Layne Bieberle, Central Plains 120 yds; Div. II: Noah Dreiling, Victoria 93 yds.
- 2016: Div. I: Armando Jose Gomez, West Elk 59 yds; Div. II: Parker Gates, St.John’s/Tipton 153 yds.
- 2017: Div. I: Cody Jimenez, Central Burden 95 yds; Div II: Volavka, Caldwell 73 yds.
- 2018: Div. I: Alex Bowton, Central Plains, 67 yds; Div.II: Nathan Jackson, Wakefield 64 yds.
- 2019: Div. I: Brett Liebl, Central Plains, 124 yds; Div. II: Thomas Atkins, Hanover, 99 yds.
- 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19.
- 2021: Div I: Trace Tasset, Spearville, 69 yds; Div. II: Colin Jueneman, Hanover, 187 yds.
Total Tackles
- 1986 – Monty Mays, Stafford & Greg Schilling, Ingalls – 16
- 1987 – Jeson Holloway, Dexter & Doug Benoit, Mankato – 10
- 1988 – Jesse Martinez, Rolla – 18
- 1989 – Gunner Boss, Bennington – 11
- 1990 – Not Available
- 1991 – Brad Cox, Northern Valley & Marty McCall, Elwood – 11
- 1992 – Eric Feist, Claflin – 12
- 1993 – John Oeser, Claflin – 10
- 1994 – Ty Stucky, Pretty Prairie – 11
- 1995 – Doug Scribner, Flint Hills – 18
- 1996 – Eric Schlatter, Little River – 14
- 1997 – Jesse Tate, South Haven, Nick Capo, Grinnell, 11
- 1998 – Brian Wagner, St. Paul, 17
- 1999 – Michael Kendall, Skyline, 13
- 2000 – Chad Unrau, Goessel, Cole Taylor, Jewell, Jason Griffeth, Pratt-Skyline, Jaelyn Williams, Ashland, 10
- 2001 – Div. I: Jeremy Hazen, Ashland, 12; Div. II: Daren Roberts, Midway-Denton & Joel Laurin, Northern Valley, 9
- 2002 Div. I: Grant Stephenson, Little River, 15; Div. II: Lee Gustafson, St. Xavier, 12
- 2003: Div. I: Brett Corsair, Bazine, 10, Kenneth Knoll, Flinthills, 10; Div. II: Matt Wilson, Cheylin, 13
- 2004: Div. I: Daniel Cossman, Jetmore – 14; Div. II: Cody Frazee, Axtell – 16
- 2005: Div. I: Austin Panter, Kensington – 14, Caleb Ramsey, Jewell/White Rock – 14; Div. II: Mac Stephenson, Little River – 13
- 2006: Not Available
- 2007: Div. I: Jordan Stout, Madison, 15; Div. II: Andrew Starns, Brewster 12
- 2008: Div. I: Aaron Ward, Jetmore, Scott Schrag, Pretty Prairie, 11; Div. II: Lucas Hicks, Hope, 13
- 2009: Div. I: Chris Rottinghaus, Baileyville B&B, 17; Div. II: Mitch Harrison, Wallace County, 14
- 2010: Div. I: Weston Hiebert, Goessel, 16; Div. II: Garrett Somerhalder, Haviland, 14
- 2011: Div: I: Dakota Allison, Macksville 15; Div. II: Matt Krykendall, Weskan 20
- 2012: Div. I: Alex Renken, Lakeside 8; Div. II: Jeremiah White, Cheylin & Corey Dinkel, Victoria 11
- 2013: Div. I: Walker Davies, Lebo 12; Div. II: Dillon Fleming, Waverly 16.
- 2014: Div. I: J.T. Yunker, South Haven, 16; Div. II: Austin Bailey, Waverly, 11
- 2015: Div. I: Hunter Kisler, Udall 16; Div II: Peyton Springsteel, Wallace County 14.
- 2016: Div. I: James Williams, Wakefield 14; Div II: Skyler Hansen, Triplains & Drake Rowh, Hoxie 10.
- 2017: Div. I: Derek Naegele, Osborne 14; Div II: Brady Hammer, Wallace County 18
- 2018: Div. I: Colton Noonan, Burlingame, 12 yds; Div II: Caden Kinderknecht, Northern Valley, 15 yds.
- 2019: Div I: Jalen Risely, Caldwell, 16; Div. II: Collin Carlson, St. Paul, 17.
- 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19.
- 2021: Div. I: Graham Stephens, Little River & Isaac Miser, Madison 10; Div. II: Jacob Klipp, Hanover, 15.
Passing
- 1986 – Jeff Chambers, Jetmore – 54 yds.
- 1987 – Aaron Seacat, Greensburg – 121 yds.
- 1988 – Johnny Kingsley, Sedgwick – 46 yds.
- 1989 – Jason Kenny, Wallace County – 61 yds.
- 1990 – Mark Pahls, Tipton – 132 yds.
- 1991 – Jeremy Nylund, Pike Valley – 41 yds.
- 1992 – Brian Weatherman, Sylvan Grove – 57 yds.
- 1993 – Brian Ward, Altoona Midway – 69 yds.
- 1994 – Matt Durr, Norwich, 143 yds.
- 1995 – Jamie Smith, St. Paul & Justin Rawlins, Satanta, 45 yds.
- 1996 – Ben Labertew, Sylvan Grove, 213 yds.
- 1997 – Matt Brown, St. John’s-Beloit, 115 yds.
- 1998 – Eric Detweiler, Axtell, 206 yds.
- 1999 – Brent Reidy, Hope, 103 yds.
- 2000 – Adrian Howie, Little River, 147 yds.; Div. II: Michael Hammersmith, White City, 58 yds.
- 2002: Div. I: Matt Goering, Pretty Prairie, 89 yds.; Div. II: Luke Salmans, Hanston, 160 yds.
- 2003: Div. I: Matt Bright, Macksville, 65 yds.; Div. II: Nathan Ratzlaff, Burrton, 93 yds.
- 2004: Div. I: Jacob Simon, Flinthills – 144 yds.; Div. II: Tim Bremerman, Tescott – 89 yds.
- 2005: Div. I: Brent Hunninghake, Baileyville B&B, 43 yds.; Div. II: Michael Disken, St. Paul – 235 yds.
- 2006: Div. I: Jason Feldkamp, Baileyville B&B, 86 yds.; Div. II: Kevin Midgett, Chetopa, 77 yds.
- 2007: Div. I: Domonic Niewald, St. John’s-Beloit, 167 yds.; Div. II: Tanner Anderson, Hope, 137 yds.
- 2008: Div. I: Jared Loomis, Macksville, 157 yds ; Div. II: Jeff Hennick, Wallace Co., 200 yds.
- 2009: Div. I: Austin Unruh, Goessel, 426; Div. II: Brayden Hynek, Hanover, 152
- 2010: Div. I: Cade Rietzke, Thunder Ridge, 103 yds; Div. II: Jerod Diederich, Hanover, 203 yds.
- 2011: Div. I: Hunter Pittman, Pretty Prairie, 48 yds; Div. II: Gunner Phelan, Quivira Heights, 339 yds.
- 2012: Div. I: Bo Savage, Central Burden 75 yds; Div. II: Eric Huerter, B&B, 84 yds.
- 2013: Div. I: Dayton Walter, Lincoln 181 yds; Div. II: Gavin Mote, Sharon Springs, 105 yds.
- 2014: Div. I: Chase Kennedy, Hoxie/Tanner Tranbarger, Macksville, 31 yds; Div. II: Kyle Gfeller, Wallace County, 433 yds.
- 2015: Div. I: Tanner McMillen, Ness City, 165 yds. Div: II: Trey Dubbert, St. John’s/Tipton, 179 yds.
- 2016: Div. I: Zac Walter, Lincoln, 200 yds. Div. II: Colton Buessing, Axtell, 252 yds.
- 2017: Div: I: Quinton Cravens, St.Francis, 172 yds: Div: II: Will Bruna, Hanover 141 yds.
- 2018: Div. I: Maverick Green, Atwood/Rawlins County, 153 yds; Div.II: DaVante Hammer, Pike Valley, 94 yds.
- 2019: Div. I: Myles Menges, Central Plains, 168 yds; Div. II: Daiken Stallbaumer, Hanover, 219 yds.
- 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19.
- 2021: Div. I: Kayde Rietzke, Wichita County, 209 yds; Div. II: Jacob Jueneman, Hanover, 268 yds.