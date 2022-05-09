Sporting KC signs left back Spencer Glass to short-term loan ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup clash vs. FC Dallas

(May 9, 2022) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed Sporting KC II left back Spencer Glass to a short-term loan.

The 24-year-old defender will be available for Sporting’s home match against FC Dallas on Tuesday in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Round of 32 contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT with tickets available via SeatGeek.com and live coverage on ESPN+.

Glass has started six of Sporting KC II’s first seven matches of the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and ranks fourth on the team with 475 minutes played. The rookie began his professional career this spring, signing for SKC II on the heels of a standout five-year college career at Indiana University, where he amassed 11 goals and 24 assists in 93 appearances.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Glass made a strong impression during preseason training with Sporting Kansas City in Arizona from January to February. He appeared in three friendlies for the first team before joining SKC II for their own preseason campaign under first-year head coach Benny Feilhaber and assistant coach Ike Opara. Glass has won 62% of his duels in MLS NEXT Pro and sits second on the team with nine interceptions.

At Indiana, Glass was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and a 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches third team All-American who guided the Hoosiers to three NCAA College Cup appearances as well as three straight Big Ten Championship regular season and tournament doubles spanning the 2018, 2019 and 2020-21 campaigns. He developed in the Indiana Fire Academy and notably competed for the Chicago Fire in the 2013-14 Generation adidas Cup.

Glass made 18 appearances in his debut college season with the Hoosiers, recording a goal and four assists as Indiana fell to Stanford in the 2017 national championship game. Indiana made its second straight College Cup appearance in 2018, winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles as Glass appeared in all 24 matches and hit career-highs with five goals and eight assists. The Hoosiers repeated as conference champions in 2019, with Glass starting all 22 matches and adding three goals and four assists.

The 2020-21 season saw Glass start Indiana’s first eight matches before missing the rest of the season through injury. Despite the setback, he was named a United Soccer Coaches third team All-American and the Hoosiers finished as national runners-up to Marshall.

In his fifth and final college season last fall, Glass started 19 of 21 matches and helped the Indiana backline post 13 shutouts, including a streak of seven straight clean sheets in October. He tallied three assists and two goals in his farewell campaign, with both goals coming in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Glass was also an All-Big Ten Second Team and Big Ten All-Tournament Team selection.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) signs defender Spencer Glass to a short-term loan from Sporting Kansas City II (MLS NEXT Pro).

VITALS

Spencer Glass

Position: Defender

Born: 1/23/1998 (24 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Birthplace: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Citizenship: USA

College: Indiana University