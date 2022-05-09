Chiefs Single-Game Tickets Set to Go on Sale Friday

Courtesy of Chiefs.com
With the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule set to be released on Thursday evening, single-game and group tickets for all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale Friday, May 13.
Kansas City Chiefs football can be heard on Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM, and 106.7 FM in northwest Kansas & southwest Nebraska. Z-96.3 The Lake is the home of the Chiefs in north central Kansas.
Tickets may be purchased at www.chiefs.com by the public beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase single-game tickets in addition to their season tickets.
In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, the taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a presale opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the 2022 season beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.
Ticket and parking pass delivery will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at www.chiefs.com/parking. Advance parking pass purchase is required as cash will not be accepted at the tollgates.
The NFL announced during the 2022 NFL Draft that the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the club’s home opener during Week 2 on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football on Thursday, September 15. Tickets for that game are currently on sale at www.chiefs.com.
The club will announce the remainder of its 2022 schedule on the team’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on NFL Network, the NFL App and www.NFL.com beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. Fans can check www.chiefs.com or the official Chiefs YouTube page after the schedule release for a special podcast breaking down the entire 2022 Chiefs schedule.