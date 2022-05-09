Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

State NewsKansas News

Death Investigation Underway In Gray County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

GRAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Gray County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are conducting a death investigation in Cimarron, Kansas.

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, a neighbor called 911 to report that a nearby trailer home was on fire. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office and Gray County Fire Department responded to 301 S. 4th St., Lot #2. Once the fire was extinguished they located a man’s body inside the trailer. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was later identified as Jose Ivan Pulido, 52, of Cimarron.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, May 9. The preliminary autopsy results indicate Pulido died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
