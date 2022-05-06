Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/2/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 04/25/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer recently attended KCCA conference in Salina, brought away a lot of good information. The Board discussed the recent Civics Engagement Government day activities.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Salina Steel, Salina, KS

For 10 pcs angle iron and 15 pcs channel (stock)

$9,372.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109334

Salina Steel, Salina, KS

For 15 pcs 7” channel x 40’

$5,922.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109335

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Bridge crew poured the bridge on 19th Rd between Guittard and Franklin townships. The road crews continue to haul rock and blade roads.

Commissioner Blaske inquired about a free dump day at the landfill to coincide with the surrounding towns clean up days. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that historically they would do a free dump day 2x yearly, however, the problem they run into is people bring in their household trash and then it takes more people working overtime to separate everything. No free day has been planned at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present to return to open session at 9:20 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

The Board has been doing wage comparisons with surrounding counties of equal size for the Public Works Administrator.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve an increase of $20,000/year to Public Works Administrator Mike Craig’s salary effective May 1, 2022 to make the annual salary at $77,200. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. The KDOT Grant for 2023 has been approved.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the bid from US Foods for the Vulcan Endurance 10 Burner Range for the Frankfort Nutrition Site. In the amount of $4,695.37. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane presented copies to the Board of the Employee Assistance Program and the Compliance One Anti-Drug and Alcohol Misuse Prevention Policy.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and Leslie Jeter, ARPA Grant Administrator met with the Board to present a copy of the first report for the ARPA funds. She is still watching ARPA webinars and these webinars are still encouraging some of the ARPA funds be used as premium pay to show employees that working through the pandemic to ensure services were not lost was appreciated.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the ARPA compliance report. Unanimous.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board. She presented her quarterly report and reported no significant issues.

Rob Peschel with CES met with the Board to discuss the contract for engineering services for the 11th Terrace Road extension grant project. County Counselor Jason Brinegar reviewed the contract. The Board had no further questions for Mr. Peschel.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the contract for engineering services for 11th Terrace Road extension Grant project with CES. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, Ks

For April 2022 Sales Tax

$83,197.01-Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6619

Aumentum Technologies

For AS400 Tax system support

$7,505.33-Computer maintenance Fund-P.O. #6618

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Stephen & K’Lyn Bergman, 70 x 150 metal bldg. at 2226 Ridge Rd, Frankfort, KS

M & M Storage LLC, two storage bldgs. At 805 Pony Express Hwy, Marysville, KS

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy, 2 lift stations $148.48

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Charlie Schwindamann – contract labor $225.00

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:25 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:29 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.