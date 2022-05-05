Kansans safely dispose of more than 48 tons of personal documents during recent events

TOPEKA – (May 5, 2022) – Kansans safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during events in March and April, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

“The outstanding turnout at our free document destruction events shows that Kansans recognize the importance of keeping their personal information secure,” Schmidt said. “The documents dropped off have now been safely destroyed and are out of the reach of identity thieves.”

More than 2,300 Kansans dropped off approximately 96,180 pounds of documents at eight locations across the state during National Consumer Protection Week, March 7-12. Two additional locations were rescheduled to late April because of inclement winter weather. Over the past 10 years, 368 tons of personal documents have been safely and securely destroyed for more than 73,500 Kansas consumers.

The document destruction program was made possible through partnerships with Underground Vaults and Storage, Heartland Credit Union in Hutchinson, kstate Credit Union in Manhattan, Envista Credit Union in Topeka and Lawrence, Salina Interparochial Credit Union in Salina, Golden Plains Credit Union in Hays, Frontier Community Credit Union in Leavenworth, Central Kansas Education Credit Union in Salina, Emporia State Federal Credit Union in Emporia, Kansas Blue Cross-Blue Shield Credit Union in Topeka, Azura Credit Union in Topeka and Evergy.

Kansas consumers can find more information about protecting themselves from identity theft and other scams at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.