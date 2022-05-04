Search

Homicide Investigation Underway In Allen County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

ALLEN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in the shop outside of his home in rural La Harpe, Kansas.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on Wednesday, May 4, at approximately 6:50 a.m. KBI agents responded to the scene to investigate.

The investigation indicates that Tuesday morning, May 3, at around 9:55 a.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who had located a deceased family member.

When deputies arrived at 1255 2400th St. in La Harpe, they discovered the body of 68-year-old Richard Diehl, of La Harpe. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed. The preliminary autopsy results indicated that the manner of Diehl’s death was homicide.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities do not believe a threat to the public exists related to this crime.

Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
