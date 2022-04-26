Wildfire Reported North of Randolph In Riley County; Blue Rapids & Waterville Assisting

Authorities in Riley County are currently fighting a permitted burn that went out of control and turned into a wildfire.

The fire is reported to be near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. Riley County Fire District #1 along with fire departments from Manhattan, Blue Rapids and Waterville are all working to get the fire under control.

The fire district reported at 8:30 p.m. that no structures are currently threatened, and no injuries have been reported.

The district reports that the current fire is located near where the Carlson Road Fire was recently.

4/26/2022 8:30 PM UPDATE

Crews remain on scene. We are conducting backburns to reduce available fuels. An estimated 180 acres have burned so far.

7:15 PM UPDATE

A large wildfire is currently burning near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. Please avoid the area near Christianson Hill and Rose Hill, north of Randolph. The current fire is near the location of the recent Carlson Road Fire.

Riley County Fire District #1 crews are on scene and will likely remain well into the evening. No structures are currently threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Manhattan Fire Department personnel, as well as crews from the Blue Rapids and Waterville Fire Departments in Marshall County are providing assistance and support. No estimates for number of acres burned or percent of control are available at this time.

This fire was caused by a permitted, controlled burn in the area that got out of control.