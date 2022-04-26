Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Wildfire Reported North of Randolph In Riley County; Blue Rapids & Waterville Assisting

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Authorities in Riley County are currently fighting a permitted burn that went out of control and turned into a wildfire.

The fire is reported to be near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. Riley County Fire District #1 along with fire departments from Manhattan, Blue Rapids and Waterville are all working to get the fire under control.

The fire district reported at 8:30 p.m. that no structures are currently threatened, and no injuries have been reported.

The district reports that the current fire is located near where the Carlson Road Fire was recently.

4/26/2022 8:30 PM UPDATE
Crews remain on scene. We are conducting backburns to reduce available fuels. An estimated 180 acres have burned so far.

7:15 PM UPDATE
A large wildfire is currently burning near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. Please avoid the area near Christianson Hill and Rose Hill, north of Randolph. The current fire is near the location of the recent Carlson Road Fire.

Riley County Fire District #1 crews are on scene and will likely remain well into the evening. No structures are currently threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Manhattan Fire Department personnel, as well as crews from the Blue Rapids and Waterville Fire Departments in Marshall County are providing assistance and support. No estimates for number of acres burned or percent of control are available at this time.

This fire was caused by a permitted, controlled burn in the area that got out of control.

Previous articleLaw enforcement agencies to collect unused medications Saturday, April 30
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Law enforcement agencies to collect unused medications Saturday, April 30

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – (April 26, 2022) – Law enforcement officers...

Senate overrides Kelly’s veto of legislation creating parental bill of rights for K-12 education

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate...

Royals at White Sox Game Wednesday Moved To 1:10 PM In Chicago

Derek Nester -
CHICAGO – Due to a forecast of cold temperatures,...

4-26-22 NBA PLAYOFFS-KU WR CHANGES MIND

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8072962-4-26-22-nba-playoffs-ku-wr-changes-mind

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.