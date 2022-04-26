Search

New Fishing Opportunity Available At Emporia State University

By: Derek Nester

Date:

EMPORIA – King Lake, on the northern edge of Emporia State University (ESU) and I-35, will soon be Kansas’ newest waterbody open to the public for fishing, thanks to an ongoing partnership between ESU and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). Positioned in front of ESU’s newly constructed Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center, King Lake’s fishery will be managed by ESU students enrolled in Fish Ecology and Fisheries Management courses, with the guidance of KDWP Fisheries biologists.

“This arrangement is going to allow students at ESU the opportunity to get hands-on experience managing a fishery, while affording Emporia-area anglers another location to wet a line,” said Ben Neely, KDWP Fisheries biologist. “We’re excited to see this fishery grow and to see more anglers out there enjoying what this lake has to offer.”

An initial survey of the lake was conducted by students in Dr. Rachel Bowes’ Fish Ecology class in November 2021. Working alongside KDWP Fisheries biologists, students sampled 12 fish species, including good numbers of bluegill, largemouth bass, and white crappie. Students also identified management strategies moving forward, which will include supplemental stockings of channel catfish and largemouth bass to help achieve a balanced food web and increase angling opportunities. Additionally, winter stocking of rainbow trout is being considered to provide winter angling opportunities in the area.

“Emporia State University is proud of our long-standing partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks,” said Dr. Brent Thomas, dean of Emporia State’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “The presence of a public fishing lake on our campus that is collaboratively managed by our students and the agency will provide unique applied-learning opportunities to our Fisheries and Wildlife students.”

Anglers can access King Lake via the I-35 underpass off Highland Street, east of the KDWP Research and Survey office and ESU soccer field. Currently, fishing regulations for King Lake follow statewide regulations; however, regulations may be adapted as additional surveys are conducted (https://ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fishing-Regulations).

When fishing at King Lake, a current fishing license is required (unless exempt); and, anglers may keep the following:

Species

Minimum length

Daily creel limit

Channel Catfish

NA

10

Crappie

NA

50

Largemouth Bass

15 inches

5

For more on fishing in Kansas, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing.

For more on ESU’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center, visit https://www.emporia.edu/about-emporia-state-university/campus-organizations-and-attractions/prophet-aquatic-research-outreach-center/.

Derek Nester



