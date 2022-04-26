Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsKansas News

KDWP To Soon Offer Durable License Cards

By: Derek Nester

Date:

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is launching a new licensing system in the coming weeks, Go Outdoors Kansas, that will improve the customer experience for all outdoor recreationalists in the Sunflower State. As part of the enhanced system, outdoor-goers will have the ability to purchase a durable license card upgrade that can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. These collectible cards resemble the style of a credit card and will be optional for every customer to purchase for an additional $6.

Each card will include the customer’s information and current licenses at the time of purchase. The hard cards may be purchased anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold and will be mailed within one week of purchase.

Two design options will be available for purchase, both featuring artwork created by local illustrator and graphic designer, Dustin Teasley of Pratt, KS. Purchasers can select between a crappie and a pheasant, or purchase both designs. Purchasers must simply have a current fishing or hunting license on file.

For more on when these cards will be available for purchase, visit ksoutdoors.com.

Previous article[NCKS] Phillipsburg Track & Field Invitational
Next articleNew Fishing Opportunity Available At Emporia State University
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

4-26-22 NBA PLAYOFFS-KU WR CHANGES MIND

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8072962-4-26-22-nba-playoffs-ku-wr-changes-mind

4-26-22 DANI WELNIAK-CHIEFS NFL DRAFT PREVIEW

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8072960-4-26-22-dani-welniak-chiefs-nfl-draft-preview

Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor debate taxes, water, broadband

Derek Nester -
by Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner HOLDREGE, Nebraska — Three of...

Kansas Democrats invoke special rules to force votes on food sales tax, child abuse bills

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.