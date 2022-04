The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Wednesday’s 12:15 p.m. CT game against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up today’s postponed game on Monday, May 2, at 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Tickets for the April 13th homestand finale will be valid for the rescheduled 3:15 p.m. game on Monday, May 2. Additional Cardinals ticket policy details are available online at cardinals.com/tickets.