North Central Regional Planning Commission Names New Executive Director

By Derek Nester

BELOIT, KS, April 14, 2022 — The North Central Regional Planning Commission Executive Board has announced that John Shea from Bangor, Maine, has been named the organization’s next Executive Director beginning May 2, 2022.

For the past 25 years, Shea has held a variety of leadership roles in organizations across New England, including that of being the Executive Director of the New England Governors’ Conference and of a variety of issue-oriented nonprofit groups and county-level economic development organizations. He has subsequently been engaged in community and economic development, energy conservation and development, environmental protection, transportation planning, and other issues facing residents of rural areas.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join such a wonderful organization and community, and I look forward to working with all the constituencies of our twelve counties to strengthen the economy and quality of life in North Central Kansas,” Shea said.

Shea holds degrees in economics and Soviet Studies, and he has done considerable policy work in areas such as energy, the environment, and economic development. His background also includes experience in community and regional planning as well as long-term strategic development, and serving in the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

“John brings a broad range of knowledge and experience to the organization,” North Central Regional Planning Commission Executive Board Chair Tom Claussen said. “We are happy to have him join the NCRPC team and we look forward to continuing to serve our partners from the region and beyond under his leadership.”

The North Central Regional Planning Commission is a comprehensive planning and development organization serving a 12-county region in North Central Kansas. Several of its programs and services also extend into much of Kansas. For more information, visit www.ncrpc.org.

