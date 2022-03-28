53.4 F
Salina
Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeAgriculture News
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting April 5

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the K-State Southwest Research–Extension Center, 4500 E. Mary St. in Garden City. A virtual meeting option can be accessed on request.

In addition, a Research Plot Tour and discussion will be available on Monday, April 4, from 3:00–5:00 p.m., also at the K-State Southwest Research–Extension Center. A virtual option will not be available for the tour event.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the online meeting, please contact the KDA–DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

Previous articleKBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting During Hostage Incident
Next articleKansas Attorney General Urges Kansans To Be Wary of Scams During Tax Season
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.