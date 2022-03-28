State Conservation Commission Meeting April 5

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the K-State Southwest Research–Extension Center, 4500 E. Mary St. in Garden City. A virtual meeting option can be accessed on request.

In addition, a Research Plot Tour and discussion will be available on Monday, April 4, from 3:00–5:00 p.m., also at the K-State Southwest Research–Extension Center. A virtual option will not be available for the tour event.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the online meeting, please contact the KDA–DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.