Marshall County Commission Meeting Minues – 3/21/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting. Rod & Ben Wilson were also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 03/14/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Ben Wilson of Vliets, KS addressed the Board regarding streets and alleys in Vliets that are not vacated but are being used by landowners. The Board directed Mr. Wilson to contact the Noble Township officers.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Reece Construction Co, Inc., Salina, KS

For bridge construction

$307,668.13-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109319

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For 8 firestone drive tires

$4,002.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109317

Mitchell Plumbing, Heating & AC, Frankfort, KS

For Heater for Noxious Weed building

$5,700.00-Noxious Weed Outlay Fund-P.O. #109320

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the project agreement between Marshall County and Kansas Department of Transportation for the cost share of 90/10 for the bridge on Tumbleweed Road East of Frankfort not to exceed $200,000. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board to follow-up on the ag values.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the step raises as follows per recommendation of County Appraiser Francine Crome effective April 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Bridger Yaussi – Clk I Step I at $17.79/hr to Clk I Step II at $18.13/hr

Brooke Feldhausen – Clk I Step I at $17.79/hr to Clk I Step II at $18.13/hr

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For contract attorney fee

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6637

Dane’s Automotive, Marysville, KS

To Remove & replace fuel tank 2020 Dodge Ram

$1,014.07-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6578

Huber & Associates

For Enterpol

$1,125.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6580

Computer Information Concepts, Greeley, CO

For ROD annual peopleware 2022

$7,675.00-Computer Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6666

Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

For Private Vaccine

$6,953.61-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6546

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Agreement with AHRS of Bern, KS as Construction Manager at Risk for the jail project. Unanimous.

Brad Lippert of Sabetha, KS joined the meeting to introduce himself to the Board. Mr. Lippert has recently been appointed by the Republican Party to fill the vacancy of the Marshall County Attorney position being vacated by Meghan Voracek. Mr. Lippert has reviewed the County Attorney budget and feels he can work with the budget as is. He will be appointing Andy Lohmann as assistant County Attorney.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4339(b)(2) to discuss attorney client privileged discussions regarding potential litigation with the Board, County Attorneys Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:55 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Marshall County Arts Cooperative representative Wayne Kruse and Axtell Principal Alana Seddon met with the Board to discuss a summer “Choose the Arts” program. The goal is to expand this throughout the County in the future but this year the focus will be on a week in Axtell and a week in Marysville. The program costs would be approximately $25,000. Commissioner Kickhaefer referenced the special drug and alcohol fund that is available and if they could implement these ideals into the program, there could be funding available to assist with the costs. County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that a revamped itinerary including drug & alcohol education, etc. could make these funds available. The use of the Sheriff’s department and the City of Marysville Police Department will be considered. Mr. Kruse and Ms. Seddon will return to next week’s meeting with a new proposal.

Jeff Lane & Tatiana from Treanor HL and Sheriff Tim Ackermen met with the Board to present an initial set of schematic design power point for the jail project. The facility encompasses 22,700 sq. ft. The power point was presented and discussed.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to hire the following 2 persons as corrections officers at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman. Unanimous.

Jesse Walker – Correction Officer (Probation) at $18.18/hr effective March 23, 2022

Rick Christener – Correction Officer (Probation) at $18.18/hr effective April 8, 2022

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the abatements as presented with a value of 11,568 and a tax amount of $1,773.42. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:13 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.